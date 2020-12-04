Odyssey of Soul presents online holiday concert

Odyssey of Soul will present a holiday concert at 7 p.m. Saturday on Facebook Live. Watch the event at www.facebook.com/FluvannaArtsCouncil.
Listen for seasonal favorites performed by sopranos Sara Brown and Nadia Anderson, altos Gail Scruggs and Beckie Ward, baritone Earl "E.C." Anderson, baritone Horace Scruggs on keyboards, Brad Callahan on electric bass and Chris Callahan on drums.
The virtual event is free; donations to Fluvanna County Arts Council will be accepted. For details, go to carysbrook.org.
