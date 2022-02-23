Nikki Giovanni teams up with jazz player to pass along spirituals

There are various, contrasting versions of history. Some have been codified in textbooks, their veracity occasionally questioned over time. But there also are narratives handed down orally, recalled at the hearth, over a meal or during times of tutelage.

Poet and Virginia Tech professor Nikki Giovanni has become an accepted master of each and remained generous enough to share her stories with generations of colleagues and students. Working with saxophonist and educator Javon Jackson, most recently, has resulted in “The Gospel According to Nikki Giovanni,” a collaboration where the poet selected songs that the bandleader arranged for a contemporary jazz context.

“I can’t sing, so if you’ve heard the CD, you know that. That’s not my strength. But what I love about spirituals is that you don’t have to be able to sing in order to sing them,” Giovanni, who appears only on one track from the new album, said via Zoom from her home in Christiansburg. “They create a message, a message that’s carried from one generation to the next.”

Using the spirituals Giovanni selected as an opportunity to create a bridge from the past to the present, Jackson set about arranging the tunes for his quartet, a cadre of players that includes pianist Jeremy Manasia, bassist David Williams and drummer McClenty Hunter. For some of the pieces, like “Mary Had a Baby, Yes Lord,” and “Didn’t My Lord Deliver Daniel,” Jackson worked to acquaint himself with songs he hadn’t internalized, listening to them hundreds of times.

This project, like much of Jackson’s career — which has entailed leading his own combos, as well as touring with the likes of The Jazz Messengers and keyboardist Les McCann, among others — focused on the transmission of information. And it was through his position as director of the Jackie McLean Jazz Studies Division at the University of Hartford’s Hartt School that the bandleader first got to know Giovanni.

“Learning is teaching and teaching is learning,” Jackson said about the album, as well as spending time with the poet.

He invited Giovanni to speak to his students and to receive an honorary degree from the Connecticut school. It was snowing when she arrived in February 2020, Giovanni recalled. And on the outside of a campus building was what she described as a poster with the largest image of her face that she’d ever seen.

The two quickly bonded over a shared interest and perspective on American music, one where it functions not only as a history book, dispensing a tale of Black perseverance, but also one of faith and hope.

“This is an American story,” the poet said about selections on “The Gospel According to Nikki Giovanni.” “I was just so proud that a young man like Javon would say to an old woman like me, ‘Let’s do something.’ I was so thrilled to have [someone from] another generation say, ‘Let’s keep working together; let’s keep these songs alive for this generation at this time in this way.’”

On the album, Jackson’s ensemble turns in blues-flecked, enlivened interpretations of songs that might be familiar to those who’ve spent a good deal of time in church, though the bandleader insists it’s not a religious album. Jackson, his band and Giovanni simply sought to recontextualize history. And as a part of that, Giovanni sings on a take of “Night Song,” which she acknowledged isn’t traditionally understood as a spiritual. It was, however, rendered with reverence by the late vocalist and composer Nina Simone. The poet’s take here is an homage to a friend and fits seamlessly among the other arrangements.

Some of the selections aren’t a surprise; “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot,” though, is turned into a crisp uptempo number, giving Jackson a platform to extol the melodic possibilities within the well-worn tune. The forlorn “I’ve Been Buked,” which retains a dour disposition, is an offering Giovanni said relates sentiments that any “woman on the face of the earth” can comprehend.

“Jazz musicians, we’ve become a little too self-indulgent. So, sometimes we don’t consider our audience,” Jackson said, presumably referring to a strain of the music more inclined to improvisational flights intended to reflect a player’s internal life. “When Nikki selected these pieces, she said, ‘I think these pieces will swing.’ And she’s right.”

Throughout Jackson’s career, he’s found himself in the company of elder artists, creatives who already have made their mark on the world and are looking for subsequent generations to take up the mantle. Forging a relationship with Giovanni has granted the composer a new perch from which he can better understand the past and help offer knowledge to younger players and fans alike.

He’s also always primed to pick out little gems, surreptitiously dropped into casual conversation by those he’s worked with and looked up to.

“If you listen to those stories, someone was always daring Nikki. And she took the dare,” Jackson said about spending time with Giovanni and hearing about how her career developed over the decades. “That’s what allows me to appreciate her up close and from afar, because I believe there are two types of people. We’re all the same, but have two choices. We’re all capable, but not everybody’s willing. And I find that Nikki’s willing to be available … for legions, hundreds of people.”