New personnel, old building give Old Crow Medicine Show a boost

Painting the town gets a little easier when you have your own clubhouse to call home.

Old Crow Medicine Show is back on the road with new personnel, a new album and a sound that embraces old and new facets, said Cory Younts, who adds mandolin, keyboards, drums and vocals to the rootsy, rocking mix.

The Grammy Award-winning group is heading to Ting Pavilion at 7 p.m. Thursday to share music from "Paint This Town," which was released April 22 on ATO Records. Since new members Mason Via and Mike Harris came on board last year, the traditional sound fans have loved for years has added a fresh component, Younts said. He said new fans will like "the louder Old Crow" with electric guitars and drums, and he invited longtime listeners to give the refreshed lineup a chance.

"It has gotten a little bit more rock 'n' roll influences in it. There's not as much of a string-band sound," Younts said. "You have to grow. You have to change. If the Beatles had had just 'Yeah, Yeah, Yeah' for the rest of their days, where would they be?"

The world isn't exactly sitting still around the musicians, either. Tracks on "Paint This Town" take note of all kinds of changes unfolding around the band, including literal alterations to the landscape from coal mining and environmental repercussions throughout the South.

"I love 'Used to Be a Mountain,'" Younts said. "I've literally stood on peaks of what used to be mountains."

Another track that will resonate with longtime fans is "Hillbilly Boy."

"They let me sing the lead on that song," Younts said. "I really enjoyed that."

Listeners who enjoy "Paint the Town" have a new album to look forward to early next year.

Younts said band members asked themselves, "When was the last time a band had two albums out in one year?" The time for the band to answer its own question was in October, while the musicians were in fine form from touring.

"You're still hot from the road. You've still got fire in your fingers," he said. "It was a great way to make a second album. It was as if the year never stopped."

Purchasing an old tool manufacturing plant building in 2020 and turning it into a studio gave the band a place to record its songs on its own schedule.

"It's just a great clubhouse, and a place to be creative and get work done," Younts said. "Having your own space, there's no need for a clock in there. It's part house, part warehouse, part everything."

Without the expense of scheduled studio time and the resulting pressure of making every minute count, the band has the freedom to follow creative tangents, experiment with new sounds — and keep mistakes in perspective.

"It's a whole different way of being creative. There's no stress at all," Younts said. "If you have a bad day of singing, you say, 'I'll try again tomorrow.'"

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.