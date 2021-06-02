New Ignited community aims to bring music professionals and fans together

As music industry members start the process of returning to stages and venues, a new centralized community platform is offering them multiple ways to make up for lost time.
Music photographer Maggie Graff has launched Ignited, a membership-based online community that’s designed to give musicians, producers, managers and other professionals a space for networking and staying on top of performances and events in Charlottesville and Richmond.
As more musicians resume performance schedules after a challenging year of cancellations and closures resulting from pandemic restrictions, the need for a centralized online meeting place was apparent, and Graff decided to move forward with an online platform instead of waiting and developing an app.
“Truly, it couldn’t be launched at a better time,” Graff said. “Live music is starting to come back. People can cross-connect after a year of almost no live events.”
Ignited gives music industry pros and fans a place to seek feedback on their latest work, connect with potential bandmates and search for gear.
It also offers a “one-stop shop” calendar of upcoming events in both cities, meeting a need that’ll grow in importance as pandemic restrictions on attendance ease and more performances are scheduled.
“One of our main draws is networking,” Graff said. "Another great option is that you’re able to promote your products.”
Graff said Ignited’s Insight events offer opportunities for professional development, including an event this month focusing on music law and copyright issues. And one of the next offerings will be a music book club, which will give members the chance to dive into new books about the music industry. Whether the club will meet virtually or in person remains under consideration.
Since Ignited launched May 1, Graff has signed up more than 85 members, including musicians, photographers and radio hosts.
To learn more, go to ignitedva.com or @ignitedva.