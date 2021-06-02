New Ignited community aims to bring music professionals and fans together

As music industry members start the process of returning to stages and venues, a new centralized community platform is offering them multiple ways to make up for lost time.

Music photographer Maggie Graff has launched Ignited, a membership-based online community that’s designed to give musicians, producers, managers and other professionals a space for networking and staying on top of performances and events in Charlottesville and Richmond.

As more musicians resume performance schedules after a challenging year of cancellations and closures resulting from pandemic restrictions, the need for a centralized online meeting place was apparent, and Graff decided to move forward with an online platform instead of waiting and developing an app.

“Truly, it couldn’t be launched at a better time,” Graff said. “Live music is starting to come back. People can cross-connect after a year of almost no live events.”

Ignited gives music industry pros and fans a place to seek feedback on their latest work, connect with potential bandmates and search for gear.

It also offers a “one-stop shop” calendar of upcoming events in both cities, meeting a need that’ll grow in importance as pandemic restrictions on attendance ease and more performances are scheduled.