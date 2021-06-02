National Symphony Orchestra returns with full hearts, and empty seats

And while each note had a nearly medicinal effect, each was also a reminder of the acoustic value of human bodies — preferably a couple thousand of them — absorbing the force and grace of the orchestra’s excitement. As close as we all finally were to the musicians, it was an effort throughout to bridge that faraway feeling, as the concentrated force of the NSO under Noseda diffused slightly as it searched the space for listeners.

Of course, that’s a problem that patience alone can fix. Whatever acoustic obstacles the room presented, Noseda and Co. surmounted with bright, muscular sound that as deftly retained Coleridge-Taylor’s elegant delicacy as it released Haydn’s explosive tensions.

Coleridge-Taylor was born in London in 1875, the son of an English mother and a physician from Sierra Leone. After showing early promise singing in church choirs, he would go on to be one of the first Black students at the Royal College of Music.

His breakthrough came at 23 with his setting of Longfellow’s popular “The Song of Hiawatha” — with the 1898 premiere later described by Sir Hubert Parry as “one of the most remarkable events in modern English musical history.”

Post-”Hiawatha,” and before his death at 37 in 1912, his music started to incorporate a wider sweep of vernaculars.