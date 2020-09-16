Nathan Colberg's new 'Into the Wild' album capturestimes of change

“A lot of the songs are an attempt at bringing peace into this situation,” he said.

He also noticed a shift in his creative approach.

“A lot of my writing in the past was very introspective and personal,” Colberg said. “A lot of the songs on this album were written for other people. It kept things fresh for me, and it got me thinking in new ways.”

As Colberg wrapped up the album earlier this year, he planned for a spring release filled with shows up and down the East Coast.

When the pandemic brought live performances to a halt, he dove into creating new music. The solitude of quarantine has suited his creative process, and he has been prolific.

“On the creative side, it hasn’t changed much,” he said. “I spend so much time isolated when I write. I just kind of cave up in my studio.”

As he tried to come up with a new album release plan, he realized there was no need to wait until life felt more normal.

“Now, I’m sitting on more new music, and I didn’t want to just wait until COVID was done,” Colberg said. “I would rather just put the music out and let people enjoy it.