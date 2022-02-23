Mdou Moctar using music, moment to speak up for country he loves

Over the past few years, Nigerien musician Mdou Moctar’s created a special sound by mixing his traditional Tuareg influences with rock, psychedelia, and more. Utilizing his unique aesthetic, Moctar’s written everything from love songs to political songs. Last year’s album “Afrique Victime” drew attention to the effects of colonialism and the issues facing Niger. He recently spoke to us through a translator about his music, regional crises, and his ongoing work for justice.

Moctar recently has begun a U.S. tour and will soon head to Europe — and, given all the complications, he sounds ready to play.

“That’s my job and I’m really happy to be doing it,” Moctar said, adding of the pandemic, “I feel very safe. I got double-vaccinated, and everyone at the concerts is vaccinated.”

Things at home have not been going so well, given Niger has faced political unrest and terrorist attacks.

“It’s been very difficult in Niger. I’ve been through some very sad moments,” he said. “I’ve lost a lot close people: cousins, friends died. It was difficult to play because we’re all in mourning. This tour had been planned for a long time, and we’re here as professionals. Back home, we’re not really doing concerts at the moment because we just lost so many people. It’s a disaster. I feel way less safe now at home.”

As Moctar’s fame has spread — “Afrique Victime,” his first for Matador, made numerous year-end lists and garnered a Best New Music from Pitchfork — he’s gained the ability to reach a wider audience about the struggles at home.

“There are so many things I want to talk about I can’t even fit in this album,” he explained. “We’ve almost finished the next album. It’s also going to be a political album. I want to tell the whole world.

“At the moment, what’s occupying my mind and what’s hurting me is the presence of the U.S. and the French military in Niger. At the moment, we’re suffering from massive terrorism problems, and people are getting killed like animals. I don’t understand. It’s inconceivable to me. We didn’t have any terrorism problems before the French and the Americans built military bases inside the country. Terrorism was something we’d seen in films but never in real life. Now, it’s happening all around us. The two countries have significant means, yet they’re standing by and just watching us die even though they said they were entering the country to protect us from terrorists. It’s something that’s really hurtful to me and I don’t understand.”

Moctar’s questions extend beyond Niger’s boarders. He explores what international organizations are doing while violent groups perpetrate acts of terror.

“I really don’t understand what the EU is doing with its policies,” he continued. “All Western citizens, including U.S. citizens, are kind of victims of this, too. These Western governments are exploiting African resources and the African people are getting killed, and at the same time, the EU is closing its borders and preventing migrants from coming over.

“I think it’s very simple. If the EU wants Africans to stay put, then they just need to let Africa exploit its own resources. Africans will never leave unless they have to. It’s almost like taking a fish out of water and then banning it from jumping into the river. It’s cruel. They’re taking everything, and now they’re preventing us from surviving when people are just trying to eat. Please let us use our resources.”

While formal governments might not be getting the ideas, people across the world are.

“Of course, I think artists are ambassadors of our community, and it’s true that our voices are better heard,” Moctar said. “Our band is very connected locally with real people, so we really understand what’s happening because we’re living it. Thanks to music, people are starting to understand the real situation and it’s helping a bit. What I don’t understand is how the West claims — and powerful heads of governments — say they will fix the situation and then they use weapons to fix the situation.

“For me, if you need to repair something, you either have to go to the garage or the hospital. I’m not sure what weapons are supposed to fix. Just look at what happened in Libya. It was bombed so much with airplanes. Why didn’t Western powers try to instead arrest the bad people and foster communication? Instead, all they did was spill blood and take riches and, of course, that didn’t improve the situation. Of course, I would never support dictators, but I also I can’t keep quiet about innocent people being killed bombed. If you just look at Libya under Gaddafi and then after the supposed Western intervention that was supposed to help — if you just compare pictures, you can see the people’s living conditions are much worse.”

Part of Moctar’s art, being less political, simply spreads Tuareg culture, revealing music and life to listeners who might otherwise know little about it.

“For me, you can really say that Tuareg culture is becoming increasingly known in the world,” he said. “More and more Tuaregs are traveling, spreading the word about our culture and also what’s happening locally, so I think changes are happening incredibly fast.

“We’re a tiny community at the end of the day, yet we are starting to be known, thanks to music, by many people around the globe. You’d better watch out, because the younger generation is arriving, and they’re even more eager to transmit messages and support our Tuareg traditions and culture.”

Moctar doesn’t just speak out about issues. He addresses them directly through personal and charitable action, prioritizing “equity and autonomy” as he looks for service partnerships. Given Moctar’s vision and energy, it’s hard to imagine he won’t find those partnerships, especially as he continues to catch the ears of the world.