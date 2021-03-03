Mary Timony's 'Mountains' always made perfect sense to her

She took it completely seriously.

“I was having a really hard time in my life,” the 50-year-old musician recalled. “And music was the only thing that was helping me through it. The songs are a map of the depression. Almost every song is a description of what depression feels like.”

Timony was stung by the criticism and confused by how she could have been so misinterpreted. The metaphors she used on “Mountains” may have been superficially fantastical, but the underlying meanings were always straightforward, at least to her.

“ ‘I Fire Myself’ is me talking about how I have this voice in my head that’s really mean,” she explained. “It’s basically a description of what it’s like to beat yourself up all the time. And then ‘a demon lured me to his bed’ is about meeting some ... guy and feeling even more alienated.”

The record’s poor reception led to Timony feeling “extremely insecure” about “Mountains” in the ensuing years, so much so that it took her until she began working on the reissue to be able to listen to it without feeling embarrassed. “I don’t know if it freaks people out when you talk about your feelings, or if it was that it was so coded that it didn’t make any sense, which is sort of what I thought happened,” she said.