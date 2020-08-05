Mary Chapin Carpenter sharing stories in podcast, new album

She recorded “The Dirt and the Stars,” produced by Ethan Johns, as the year was just getting started, not realizing that she was outwitting the coming shutdowns in the process.

“We finished recording the last day of January,” Carpenter said. “We were mixing during February and March.” Had the project not wound up with such fortuitous timing, “we would’ve had to bail halfway through to get home,” she said.

She’d already written its 11 tracks at home, but a listener can be forgiven for noticing the pandemic-prescient feel of such titles as “It’s OK to Be Sad.” Other tracks include “All Broken Hearts Break Differently,” “American Stooge,” “Where the Beauty Is” and closer “Between the Dirt and the Stars.”

“I shared the record with one of my sisters a few weeks ago,” Carpenter said. “She was listening to them during this time and said it was sort of eerie to her that they could have been written during this time about this time.”

The album, her first collection of completely new material since 2016’s “The Things That We Are Made Of,” covers plenty of ground from pain, discovery and delight to the kind of self-knowledge that is earned over time.