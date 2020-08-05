Mary Chapin Carpenter sharing stories in podcast, new album

On her morning walks, Mary Chapin Carpenter often spends 4 or 5 happy miles listening to podcasts. “I’m just a pod freak,” she said with a chuckle.
It makes sense, then, that the five-time Grammy Award winner now has a podcast of her own. The three-part “One Story with Mary Chapin Carpenter and Sarah Kay,” an audio liner notes conversation series, made its debut as the No. 1 music interview podcast on Apple Podcasts in the U.S. and Great Britain. It also landed in the top 10 in Canada, Australia, Denmark, Italy, Colombia and the Netherlands, which means she’s likely to be accompanying fellow walkers around the world these days.
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, promoting her new collection — “The Dirt and the Stars,” her 15th studio album, which will be released Friday — won’t look the same this time around. Carpenter’s podcast with Kay, a poet who is founder and co-director of Project VOICE, gives the singer-songwriter a chance to share the stories behind her songs with listeners in a fresh way.
During the pandemic, “there’s all sorts of ways to promote the record that no longer exist for you,” Carpenter said. “You can’t tour. You can’t visit a radio station. You have none of these.”
Carpenter enjoyed recording her previous album at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios in Bath, England, and “it was such a fantastic experience that I wanted to go back,” she said. “Working at Real World is just heavenly.”
She recorded “The Dirt and the Stars,” produced by Ethan Johns, as the year was just getting started, not realizing that she was outwitting the coming shutdowns in the process.
“We finished recording the last day of January,” Carpenter said. “We were mixing during February and March.” Had the project not wound up with such fortuitous timing, “we would’ve had to bail halfway through to get home,” she said.
She’d already written its 11 tracks at home, but a listener can be forgiven for noticing the pandemic-prescient feel of such titles as “It’s OK to Be Sad.” Other tracks include “All Broken Hearts Break Differently,” “American Stooge,” “Where the Beauty Is” and closer “Between the Dirt and the Stars.”
“I shared the record with one of my sisters a few weeks ago,” Carpenter said. “She was listening to them during this time and said it was sort of eerie to her that they could have been written during this time about this time.”
The album, her first collection of completely new material since 2016’s “The Things That We Are Made Of,” covers plenty of ground from pain, discovery and delight to the kind of self-knowledge that is earned over time.
“The songs pretty much speak for themselves,” Carpenter said. Their themes cover “everything from talking about politics to personal.”
Focusing on her album and podcast during the pandemic hasn’t left her much time to languish “deep in songwriter’s jail,” she said. And unlike some artists who’ve surrounded themselves with home studio duties during quarantine, Carpenter has resisted the urge to immerse herself in distracting technology at her Virginia farm, where she was making a pot of chicken stock during a recent telephone interview.
“All I have here at the farm is my silly little phone,” she said. “It’s pretty bare bones here. I’m so grateful I get to spend this horrible time in this beautiful place.”
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!