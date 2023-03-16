Franz Joseph Haydn intended for musicians to present his "The Seven Last Words of Christ" during Holy Week and the time leading up to it. The Charlottesville-based Marinus Ensemble has made the performance a tradition.

The cherished orchestral work will be performed by a string quartet in the latest Marinus in the Vineyard concert, which is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at King Family Vineyards in Crozet.

Performers will include violinists Hye-Jin Kim and Kobi Malkin, violist Rachel Kuipers Yonan and cellist Joseph Kuipers.

The Rev. Blake Johnson will present short reflections on each of the "Words."

Haydn's work was commissioned for a Good Friday service in 1786, and he created a string quartet version in 1787. He also adapted a solo piano version and an oratorio.

Kim is associate professor of violin at East Carolina University and is a member of the Cooperstown Quartet. An award-winning violinist, the Korean-born musician entered the Curtis Institute of Music at age 14 and received her master's degree from New England Conservatory.

Malkin, also an award-winning violinist, is known as a soloist and chamber musician. He has performed in many venues, including New York's Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center, Boston's Jordan Hall, Vienna's Konzerthaus, Mexico City's Palacio de Bellas Artes and the Tel Aviv Museum of Art.

Yonan, who co-founded Marinus Ensemble with her brother, cellist Joseph Kuipers, serves as its artistic and executive director. She teaches in the music department at Duke University,

Kuipers plays a Francesco Gobetti cello circa 1710 and uses a custom Tourte bow by Roger Zabinski and a Baroque bow by Andrew Dipper. He is artistic director of Music@Mill Music Festival.

The evening begins with time for socializing and sipping wine at 6:30 p.m.

The event is presented by Marinus Ensemble and Church of the Holy Cross. Seating is limited, so making reservations is recommended.

Tickets are $25. Get them at https://Haydn7.eventbrite.com.