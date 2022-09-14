Marinus in the Vineyard puts audience closer to the musical action

If Monday has you feeling as if you’re running in circles, a new concert series offers a way to turn it into a positive experience.

Marinus in the Vineyard will present a pair of concerts early next week at King Family Vineyards that will seat the audience in the round — closer to the performers and the music.

Monday’s program will feature the Grammy Award-nominated Dover Quartet performing Franz Joseph Haydn’s “String Quartet Op. 76, No. 3, ‘Emperor,’” at 7:30 p.m.

At 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, the quartet will team up with violinist Rachel Kuipers Yonan and cellist Joseph Kuipers of the Marinus Ensemble for an evening of sextets. Listen for Johannes Brahms’s “Sextet in B-flat Major, Op. 18” and Arnold Schoenberg’s “Verklärte Nacht, Op. 4.”

“People have the concept that classical music is highbrow,” said Yonan, violist and artistic director of Marinus Ensemble and instructor of viola at Duke University. “It’s no wonder we feel disconnected. Particularly, I’m trying to do something new with the Marinus in the Vineyard series this year by creating an experience, instead of just a concert.”

Seating the audience around the performers for an April concert instead of lining them up in front of them initially offered a way to provide a little extra distancing between listeners for post-lockdown performance safety during the pandemic. It got an enthusiastic response for an entirely different reason: Listeners didn’t just safe; they felt included.

“People loved it. They thought they were part of the action,” Yonan said. Audience members had a new line of sight, which led to a fresh point of view; they were able “to even see our music, to watch us up close.”

Taking down barriers between performers and perceivers offers “a whole new feel for the series.” But Yonan’s quick to point out that the concerts in the round offer substance, rather than gimmicks.

In a musical sense, “we’re not giving people an arrangement of a pop song. We’re giving them a steak,” Yonan said. (Feel free to substitute portobello mushrooms in the expression if you aren’t a meat eater, she said with a chuckle.)

Substantial repertoire can feel more accessible in a setting that’s at once comfortable and challenging. For musicians who missed audiences during pandemic-powered shutdowns, there’s a new sense of appreciation for the communication that elevates performances to musical conversations.

“There’s a symbiotic relationship between musicians and audiences, and we’d never played for empty halls before,” Yonan said. After artists weathered such chilly experiences as recording performances in empty venues to keep everyone safe during the pandemic, “we need to communicate to audiences that they are a necessary part of the performances. We definitely want this to feel as accessible to the audience as possible.”

The concerts give listeners a chance to hear the Dover Quartet members in two different musical settings.

Founded in 2008 at the Curtis Institute of Music, the quartet includes violinists Joel Link and Bryan Lee, violist Milena Pajaro-Van de Stadt and cellist Camden Shaw. The Avery Fisher Career Grant winners have a lot to offer; their international fame blossomed in 2013 after they swept all the prizes at the Banff International String Quartet Competition.

Other major awards have followed, and BBC Magazine named the chamber ensemble one of the greatest string quartets of the past 100 years. Keep an eye out in October for the release of the third and final collection in the quartet’s recording of the complete Beethoven string quartets.

“I’m really excited to bring in the Dover Quartet,” Yonan said. “They’re one of the greatest quartets in the country — if not the world.”

Performing so close to audience members means there are more opportunities for scrutiny, but the musicians embrace the differences.

“We did the concert in April surrounded by people who could see your hair and your eyes and your music,” she said. “The pressure is higher, but it’s positive. It’s not negative.”

At 6:30 p.m. each evening, there will be time to sip King Family wines and enjoy BYOP (bring your own picnic) fare before the music begins. Watching the sun set over the mountains just might wipe the Monday wobble right off your equilibrium.

Tickets for each concert are $25. Get them at https://MarinusDover19.event brite.com and https://MarinusDover20.eventbrite.com.