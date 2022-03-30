 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marinus Ensemble brings Haydn to King Family Vineyards

Marinus Ensemble

Cellist Joseph Kuipers and violist Rachel Kuipers Yonan will team up for a Marinus Ensemble performance of Haydn’s “The Seven Last Words of Christ” at King Family Vineyards.

 Courtesy of Rachel Kuipers Yonan

On Tuesday evening, music fans attending a sold-out concert at King Family Vineyards in Crozet will hear the first local performance by an ensemble that draws on a network of musical friends.

The concert, made possible by Church of the Holy Cross in Crozet, will feature Franz Joseph Haydn’s “The Seven Last Words of Christ,” which the composer wrote in 1786 for full orchestra and adapted for string quartet the following year.

“We’ve made it a staple of our repertoire,” said violist Rachel Kuipers Yonan, who serves as artistic and executive director of the Marinus Ensemble. “It’s one of the coolest things we do.”

Yonan will team up with violinists Siwoo Kim and Kobi Malkin and cellist Joseph Kuipers, her brother, to perform the Haydn work; they will fly in from New York and Dallas to join her. Now in its 11th year, the Marinus Ensemble unites different combinations of personnel to suit the requirements of each composition.

“I like to describe it as a group of friends,” said Yonan. “We have 20 people or so on our roster.”

Yonan, who teaches viola at Duke University, moved to Charlottesville about a year ago when her husband took a new job. “I absolutely love it here,” she said.

The concert is free, but all spaces have been reserved. It offers visitors an opportunity to savor classical music with wine and picturesque views.

The King Family Vineyards setting offers the ensemble “a venue that’s just so innately beautiful, you can’t go wrong,” Yonan said. “You can’t mess up at King Family.”

The audience will be able to hear a musical introduction, the Introduzione, and seven sonata movements — “Father, forgive them,” “Today you will be with me in Paradise,” “Mother, behold thy son,” “My God, my God, why hast thou forsaken me?”, “I thirst,” “It is finished” and “Father, into thy hands I commend my spirit” — interspersed with brief meditations.

The string quartet version offers a more intimate feel, but not at the expense of emotion or intensity. “It closes with an earthquake,” which depicts the moment when the temple curtain separating God from the world is torn apart, Yonan said.

Haydn created the work at the request of the canon of the Cadiz cathedral in Spain, which sought a Lenten devotion based on the final seven words spoken by Jesus Christ.

To learn more about the musicians, go to MarinusEnsemble.com.

IF YOU GO

Marinus Ensemble

"Haydn: The Seven Last Words of Christ"

7 p.m. Tuesday

King Family Vineyards in Crozet

Sold out

marinusensemble.com

