Mannheim Steamroller musicians thrilled to be back on tour

When your job is sharing world-famous arrangements of Christmas classics to audiences entering a second pandemic holiday season, Sunday’s stop at John Paul Jones Arena promises to be a great day at the office for the musicians of “Mannheim Steamroller Christmas.”
“In this group, we are spreading beauty and joy,” drummer and percussionist Tom Sharpe said of the band handling “Mannheim Steamroller Christmas” magic across the eastern half of the country. “Those are the two things we bring to the audience. They come away feeling inspired.”
Demand is strong enough for Mannheim Steamroller founder Chip Davis’ groundbreaking arrangements of seasonal sounds that the tour needs two bands to cover dates on both coasts.
“It’s not just playing Christmas songs; it’s playing Christmas traditions,” Sharpe said. “We see intergenerational families in the audience.”
Sharpe said that instead of viewing each performance as just another date on a tour itinerary, he keeps in mind that every show is a special occasion to his listeners. For families in the audience, it may be a treasured annual holiday outing together, or even a carefully budgeted family present, so Sharpe wants to make sure the experience is as special as they’re hoping it will be.
“It may be something they’ve been looking forward to all year,” he said. “I look at it as I have one show to do for that particular audience.”
Sharpe shares listeners’ enthusiasm for the trademark Mannheim Steamroller sound, which blends guitars, strings, horns, harp, harpsichord and other traditional instruments with keyboards and synthesizers. The group is the top-selling Christmas music artist of all time, having sold more than 31 million albums; Elvis Presley comes in second with 17 million albums.
“When ‘Mannheim Steamroller Christmas’ first came out in 1984, that first album really turned Christmas music upside down,” Sharpe said. “My immediate reaction was, ‘I need to hear that again.’ It’s one of those albums where you remember where you were the first time you heard it.”
After being sidelined last year as a result of pandemic restrictions on live performances, Sharpe said the musicians are back with a deepened sense of gratitude.
“Last year, we were not able to tour. Revisiting the music after the time off reminded me how amazing these compositions by Chip Davis really are,” he said. “Listening to it with fresh ears is a wonderful experience.”
Ask Sharpe if he has any favorites on the setlist, and he’ll tell you that his rock drummer side and his orchestral percussionist side will make different choices.
“As a rock drummer, there are songs I look forward to rocking out on, like ‘Angels We Have Heard on High,’ ‘Good King Wenceslas’ and ‘God Rest Ye, Merry Gentlemen,’” Sharpe said. “As a university-trained percussionist, it’s ‘O Holy Night.’ I play bells on that.
“When we play ‘O Holy Night,’ I can hardly get through that without emotion. It’s an honor to be there. If I’m resting on a piece, I still consider myself very part of it. I still feel very involved with it. Everybody feels that way. We have similar backgrounds in that we are university trained and professional musicians.”
Sharpe enjoys working with his band colleagues and “essentially having a family while you’re on tour.” He also admires their versatility.
The harpsichord player brings her musical theater background to the mix; his fellow percussionist knows when to blend in his Latin music flavors. And all of them relish the opportunity to play multiple instruments and diverse genres.
“There are six of us who tour in this group, and it really stretches us in the instrumentation,” Sharpe said. “We are all multi-instrumentalists. We play recorders. There are some really accomplished recorder players; I just try to keep some harmonies.”
To countless music fans who remember studying recorder in elementary school music classes, Sharpe said, “Never underestimate what you learned in third grade. You just never know. All learning is important. If you never play the recorder again, you’re still expanding your knowledge.
“This is my 14th year in the group, and there’s always something new.”
Sharpe sees “bringing joy to as many people as possible” as a responsibility as well as a delight, and he’s grateful that his own family understands and supports him.
“Being in a Christmas band, that comes with the territory,” Sharpe said of the fact that being on tour can delay his own family’s holiday celebrations. “I make our house festive before I leave, and Christmas happens when I return. It’s definitely something that my family knows what an honor it is and how special it is that I get to do this.”
It doesn’t hurt that Sharpe’s family can toast the holidays and his joyful return with a cup of Mannheim Steamroller’s Cinnamon Hot Chocolate, a fan favorite on the website. “That’s under the Christmas tree for my family every year,” he said with a chuckle.
The need for pandemic precautions remains with us, so be sure to check johnpauljonesarena.com for the latest COVID-19 safety policies before heading to the show.