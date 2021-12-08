Mannheim Steamroller musicians thrilled to be back on tour

“As a rock drummer, there are songs I look forward to rocking out on, like ‘Angels We Have Heard on High,’ ‘Good King Wenceslas’ and ‘God Rest Ye, Merry Gentlemen,’” Sharpe said. “As a university-trained percussionist, it’s ‘O Holy Night.’ I play bells on that.

“When we play ‘O Holy Night,’ I can hardly get through that without emotion. It’s an honor to be there. If I’m resting on a piece, I still consider myself very part of it. I still feel very involved with it. Everybody feels that way. We have similar backgrounds in that we are university trained and professional musicians.”

Sharpe enjoys working with his band colleagues and “essentially having a family while you’re on tour.” He also admires their versatility.

The harpsichord player brings her musical theater background to the mix; his fellow percussionist knows when to blend in his Latin music flavors. And all of them relish the opportunity to play multiple instruments and diverse genres.

“There are six of us who tour in this group, and it really stretches us in the instrumentation,” Sharpe said. “We are all multi-instrumentalists. We play recorders. There are some really accomplished recorder players; I just try to keep some harmonies.”