'Mannheim Steamroller Christmas' returns to JPJ on Dec. 12

"Mannheim Steamroller Christmas" is coming to Charlottesville's John Paul Jones Arena at 7 p.m. Dec. 12. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.
The Grammy Award-winning group, founded by Chip Davis, was unable to tour in 2020 for the first time in 35 years as a result of the pandemic. The tour will begin Nov. 16, and two traveling ensembles will take the multigenerational holiday show across the country through Dec. 30.
All of the audience favorites from the first "Mannheim Steamroller Christmas" album will be included. Learn more at johnpauljonesarena.com.
