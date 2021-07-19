'Mannheim Steamroller Christmas' returns to JPJ on Dec. 12

"Mannheim Steamroller Christmas" is coming to Charlottesville's John Paul Jones Arena at 7 p.m. Dec. 12. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com .

The Grammy Award-winning group, founded by Chip Davis, was unable to tour in 2020 for the first time in 35 years as a result of the pandemic. The tour will begin Nov. 16, and two traveling ensembles will take the multigenerational holiday show across the country through Dec. 30.