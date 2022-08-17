Madison County native starts her Nashville journey with single

When Toni Clare released a new single last month, “You Make Me Love Love Songs Again,” she gave listeners a taste of country and pop stylings to come. Fans of the Madison County musician, however, know that her bluegrass roots run deep.

The Aroda native already has spent half her life entertaining audiences, starting out at age 10 in bluegrass and string bands, including the Blue Ridge Heartbreakers and Ransom Harmony. She’s no stranger to touring. What’s new is that she’s on the brink of a new life in Nashville, Tennessee, to pursue her songwriting and performing dreams.

Homeschooled before she enrolled at Madison County High School, Clare grew up playing in the Blue Ridge Heartbreakers with her older and younger sisters. As she honed her craft playing at festivals, wineries and breweries, she knew early that she’d be Nashville bound.

“I think I knew literally at 12 or 13 years old,” Clare said. “I always knew I was going to move down here. I knew I needed to move here, even though it’s heavily saturated and competitive.

“I know my passion is songwriting; my goal is to publish. No matter what I do, I’ll always want to be around music.”

Officially relocating to Nashville is planned for soon after graduation, which is getting closer all the time. Clare, 20, has been juggling a busy schedule of weekend performances with her college coursework; she’s a recording industry major and pre-law minor at Middle Tennessee State University.

“It’s a big year. I’m 20 years old, but I’m graduating early, in December,” she said. “I love it. It’s hard living in Murfreesboro, because it’s an hour away from Nashville.”

Clare is in no danger of forgetting her Madison County roots, which continue to ground and inspire her. She savors her opportunities for hometown time.

“I miss it a lot,” she said. “I never thought that going back to Virginia would feel like a retreat.”

One thing that won’t be changing any time soon is Clare’s dedication to staying versatile.

“My main instrument is guitar,” she said, offering a shout-out to her guitar teachers, Mike Vinson in Madison and Mark Maggiolo in Culpeper. She also plays mandolin, and “I played bass at one point for the jazz band at MCHS.” Clare also plays piano and ukulele.

“That variety is important,” Clare said, especially when she’s writing. “I’ll be on my guitar and I’ll transfer to the piano, and it’ll have a totally different feel.”

So far, “You Make Me Love Love Songs Again” is getting a warm reception.

“It definitely has a country, feel-good vibe,” Clare said. “A lot of people have responded really well.”

At 16, she released a music video to accompany her first album, “Country Home.” The video for her new single isn’t far away.

Keep an eye out for the video for “You Make Me Love Love Songs Again” at toniclaremusic.com.

“Keep up with my social media,” Clare said. “There’s going to be new music going on.

“I’m going more in a country-rock direction, but I’ll never forget my bluegrass roots.”