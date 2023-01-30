Luke Bryan returning to Charlottesville's John Paul Jones Arena

Five-time entertainer of the year Luke Bryan is bringing his "Country on Tour" to Charlottesville's John Paul Jones Arena on Oct 27.

Bryan's 36-city tour will kick off June 15 in Syracuse, New York. It takes its name from "Country On," Bryan's 30th No. 1 song, which topped the country singles chart right before Christmas.

Special musical guests for Bryan's Charlottesville stop include Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Hailey Whitters and DJ Rock.

Bryan is an award-winning country singer, songwriter, "American Idol" judge and television personality whose first 10 albums have contained 27 No. 1 songs.

Tickets for the October show will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday at lukebryan.com.

A ticket presale for fan club members will take place from 8 a.m. on Tuesday through 5 p.m. on Thursday on the site. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets from 10 a.m. on Wednesday through 10 p.m. on Thursday; details are available at www.citientertainment.com.

Learn more at johnpauljonesarena.com.