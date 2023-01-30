 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Luke Bryan returning to Charlottesville's John Paul Jones Arena

  • 0
2012: Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan achieved initial success as a songwriter for artists such as Travis Tritt and Billy Currington.

 CHRISTOPHER POLK, GETTY IMAGES

Five-time entertainer of the year Luke Bryan is bringing his "Country on Tour" to Charlottesville's John Paul Jones Arena on Oct 27.

Bryan's 36-city tour will kick off June 15 in Syracuse, New York. It takes its name from "Country On," Bryan's 30th No. 1 song, which topped the country singles chart right before Christmas.

Special musical guests for Bryan's Charlottesville stop include Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Hailey Whitters and DJ Rock.

Bryan is an award-winning country singer, songwriter, "American Idol" judge and television personality whose first 10 albums have contained 27 No. 1 songs.

Tickets for the October show will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday at lukebryan.com

People are also reading…

A ticket presale for fan club members will take place from 8 a.m. on Tuesday through 5 p.m. on Thursday on the site. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets from 10 a.m. on Wednesday through 10 p.m. on Thursday; details are available at www.citientertainment.com.

Learn more at johnpauljonesarena.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wintergreen announces lineup for July music festival

Wintergreen announces lineup for July music festival

Featured pieces to be performed by the Wintergreen Festival Orchestra include symphonies by Antonin Dvorak, Franz Schubert, Ludwig van Beethoven and Emilie Meyer. Among the world premieres on the schedule will be composer Daron Hagen's concerto for electric guitar, according to highlights released Friday by Wintergreen Music.

Dave Matthews Band announces new album and tour

Dave Matthews Band announces new album and tour

Online tickets to DMB's 2023 summer tour are available to members of the band's Warehouse Fan Association at www.arehouse.davematthewsband.com, and tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Feb. 17.

The Front Porch to receive NEA grant for Roots & Wings program

Students ages 3 to 5 learn to use percussion instruments, sing seasonal songs, dance with colorful scarves and explore melody, rhythm and sound with teaching artists. The classes help children not only learn to carry tunes and keep beats, but also to strengthen socio-emotional skills, work together with each other and teachers, and build tools for academic success.

Watch Now: Related Video

Jay Leno recovering after motorcycle accident

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert