Luke Bryan returning to Charlottesville's John Paul Jones Arena on Oct. 27

Five-time entertainer of the year Luke Bryan is bringing his "Country on Tour" to Charlottesville's John Paul Jones Arena on Oct 27. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at lukebryan.com.

Bryan's 36-city tour will kick off June 15 in Syracuse, New York. It takes its name from "Country On," Bryan's 30th No. 1 song, which topped the country singles chart right before Christmas.

Special musical guests for Bryan's Charlottesville stop include Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Hailey Whitters and DJ Rock.

Bryan is an award-winning country singer, songwriter, "American Idol" judge and television personality whose first 10 albums have contained 27 No. 1 songs.

A ticket presale for fan club members will take place from 8 a.m. Tuesday through 5 p.m. Thursday at lukebryan.com. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets from 10 a.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Thursday; get the details at www.citientertainment.com.

Learn more at johnpauljonesarena.com.