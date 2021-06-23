Lucy Dacus aims at mastering the art of songcraft

Since issuing her 2016 debut, “No Burden,” she’s inked a deal with Matador and toured well beyond the Commonwealth’s confines. A few times. But Dacus continues to draw from her formative experiences in Virginia for the narratives she recounts, then dissects, on “Home Video” — her third full-length, which wavers between art-pop and somber tunes that defy categorization.

“I’m just bombarded by memory all the time, especially when I’m in Richmond,” Dacus said during May from Philadelphia, where she’s been camped out for most of the pandemic. “I think that ‘Home Video’ largely [was] songs written in and around Richmond and certainly about Richmond. Touring, I finally got to see what the city is, because if you’re growing up in it, you’re just a part of it, and I feel like you can’t really have perspective. But if you leave and come back, you start to actually notice the characteristics of the town itself. … I probably won’t write about my childhood forever, but also in everyone’s life, you can’t undo that your childhood happened, and you can’t undo that that’s the foundation of everything you think.”