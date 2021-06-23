Lucy Dacus aims at mastering the art of songcraft

Recollections flood Richmond-bred vocalist Lucy Dacus, who’s written lyrics for three solo albums and a collaborative record as a member of boygenius.
Since issuing her 2016 debut, “No Burden,” she’s inked a deal with Matador and toured well beyond the Commonwealth’s confines. A few times. But Dacus continues to draw from her formative experiences in Virginia for the narratives she recounts, then dissects, on “Home Video” — her third full-length, which wavers between art-pop and somber tunes that defy categorization.
“I’m just bombarded by memory all the time, especially when I’m in Richmond,” Dacus said during May from Philadelphia, where she’s been camped out for most of the pandemic. “I think that ‘Home Video’ largely [was] songs written in and around Richmond and certainly about Richmond. Touring, I finally got to see what the city is, because if you’re growing up in it, you’re just a part of it, and I feel like you can’t really have perspective. But if you leave and come back, you start to actually notice the characteristics of the town itself. … I probably won’t write about my childhood forever, but also in everyone’s life, you can’t undo that your childhood happened, and you can’t undo that that’s the foundation of everything you think.”
Among all the heart-rending stories of awkward, young love, Dacus remains determined to wade through difficult topics, tales that some might not feel a need to openly discuss. On “Thumbs,” from the new album, the 26-year-old singer describes meeting up with her friend and their estranged father. They’re estranged for a reason, and Dacus promises to undo the man, if necessary: “I imagine my thumbs on the irises/ pressing in/ until they burst.”
Recalling “Historian,” her 2018 full-length, Dacus said, “I was definitely trying to look at specific situations and pitfalls of negative emotions that I can speak to and try to give shape to — maybe like an exit strategy for people to go find joy from a dark place. But kind of not anymore. I feel like I don’t often embark upon writing a song with a goal. I just have to listen and find out what’s about to happen.”
Uncovering new truths in memoirs by Audre Lorde, Carmen Maria Machado and Maggie Nelson, as well as ferreting out new understandings of her own personal history has made the Lucy Dacus that exists in 2021 a reasonably different person than the one who issued “No Burden” in 2016. It also places the singer at a distance from some of the songs she’s previously written.
“That’s what makes it fun to play them, like it feels even better,” said Dacus, who has a run of July and August shows with Bright Eyes. “I still stand by everything that I put out so far; there’s no song that I don’t agree with. And I think that I wanted to avoid that feeling, so I’ve been kind of safe in what I have shared. I’ve only wanted to put out things that I could always stand by — because it’s out there forever.”
At some performances, Dacus said, she doesn’t feel like playing the hits — and mentions “I Don’t Wanna Be Funny Anymore” and “Night Shift” as tunes that occasionally get passed over. But she realizes the power of activating a listener’s emotions through the performance of older tunes. But, of course, “Home Video” supplies her with 11 new compositions to work into any future setting.
“VBS,” a single off the new album that Dacus performed live several times before setting it to tape, focuses on her time at bible camp, a summer ritual that both enriched her understanding of the world and displayed its dissonances. For “Triple Dog Dare,” a slowly unfolding 7-minute tune that hedges toward somber pop, she sketches the contours of a disappearing act.
“It felt like a finale. And also, I thought that the first and the last song mirror each other in a cool way,” she said. “‘Hot and Heavy’ was sort of about returning to a place where you grew up and feeling embarrassed, having all these memories. Realizing that you were really sheltered. At first, I was writing about a friend, but eventually I realized I was writing about a past version of myself. And then ‘Triple Dog Dare’ is actually about leaving the place that you grew up and deciding for the first time to break away and not live under the thumb of your parents or in your community; do something for yourself.”
“Home Video” might be seen as Dacus doing something for herself, and if “No Burden” was an accident — a recording that came about to help a friend fulfill a college assignment — then “Historian” was an effort to display a steady and sensitive tack at songwriting and arranging. This latest album might be Dacus’ lushest recording to date, though. And while she’s considered paring down in the future, there’s an overarching fullness to her desire as a writer and performer.