Lord Nelson's latest album helps weary listeners shift gears

Now that Lord Nelson has released its third full-length album, “Transmission,” band members look forward to shifting gears back to touring and taking stages.

The album, released Jan. 21, sought to capture the trademark energy and drive of the band’s live show in a studio setting. But when the musicians laid down the tracks, the pandemic hadn’t yet come to town, and they had no idea how much listeners today would be craving live shows of all stripes — and the normalcy they represent.

The new collection focuses on the fun that has been in short supply for so long. The video for the single “Tooth and Nail” gives musicians and listeners alike an opportunity to savor how much it all matters.

“The point of it was to escape and have a good time — and now, more than ever, that’s important,” frontman Kai Crowe-Getty said. “This record was done before the pandemic. When it came time to do the video, we thought, ‘What if we just make it all about music?’”

Enter friend Yusef Kerl, who plays the protagonist in the “Tooth and Nail” video.

Kerl, the bar manager who runs karaoke nights at Durty Nelly’s Pub and brother of Chamomile and Whiskey’s Koda Kerl, had about an hour available before he needed to head to work. It ended up being plenty of time to capture some slice-of-life visuals to complement the song — and the sheer delight of heading to a favorite nightspot, catching up with friends and enjoying music together.

“We just sort of hatched this idea on the fly,” Crowe-Getty said. “It was very collaborative, and he was a great sport.”

Kerl’s character starts his day in a cozy kitchen complete with a talkative cat, but he gets cheated out of his morning coffee. He has barely started his drive to work when his car conks out. But once he’s able to leave the stresses of the day behind and take in some live music, everything starts to turn around.

Other tracks on the album include “Hell or High Water,” “Country Desperation,” “Drag Me Down,” “Putting in the Time,” “Broken Part,” “Rolling Stoned,” “Cheap Red Wine,” “Let It Ride,” “Burn It Down” and “Julia.” Even when subject matter turns serious — think bank robberies, car crashes and relationships of many kinds — the band’s light approach lends itself well to singing along and counting down to the chance to dance along in person with fellow fans.

As pleased as they are with the quality of “Transmission,” Lord Nelson’s members can’t wait to get back to thrilling crowds in person. Crowe-Getty looks forward to taking stages again with guitarist and vocalist Calloway Jones, bassist Niko Cvetanovich, drummer Johnny Stubblefield and Dave Pinto on pedal steel and harmonica.

“We’re just fortunate to have a great group together, and a collaborative one,” Crowe-Getty said. “We’re all on the same page, which is awesome.”

At this point, after two years of crowd limits, cancellations and closings, there’s no telling what else the enduring pandemic has in store for the live shows Lord Nelson wants to schedule to share the new materials with audiences, so Crowe-Getty is calling it “the ‘Grain of Salt’ tour.”

“We have some stuff set in March and April, and we hope to announce some things soon,” he said. “That idea of doing shows again is very exciting. It’s cathartic for everyone involved.”

For Crowe-Getty, who grew up in a musical family, the pandemic has deepened his appreciation of all kinds of music.

:I’ve gone to every show I’ve been able to, of any genre,” he said. “I’ve been listening to more music than ever — and all kinds, too.”

