Lonnie Holley cultivates trouble with Matthew E. White

“A lot of us, the people I’m associated with, we didn’t have an education,” Holley said before referencing the late artist Thornton Dial, among others. “We only had our motivation, and we had each other.”

Finding a collaborator decades younger than he and landing on some sort of artistic synergy, especially for an unrelentingly unique performer like Holley, seems fortuitous. And on “Broken Mirror,” hallmarks of the singer’s previous recordings all are present. There’re critiques of contemporary culture, a futuristic gaze, artful wordplay and syncopated soundscapes that serve as a forgiving playground across which Holley can roam.

On “I Cried Space Dust,” the vocalist opens with a pulp narrator’s brusqueness, intoning the line, “Meanwhile, back from otherwhere … .” The rumbling undercurrent supplied by White and his ensemble doesn’t sound too far off from the deep-space explorations of Lee Perry, but somehow set within the context of ’70s jazz fusion. Holley’s voice, which White chopped up and layered in places, wavers with years of experience as he assesses reality and humanity’s international — and interstellar — connections.