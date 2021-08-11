Lockn' Farm turns four-day festival into three musical weekends

While fans of outdoor music festivals have been longing to get back to jamming as usual, the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be in no hurry to go away. Festival organizers who have been searching for ways to get listeners and performers back together again safely are testing all kinds of ideas.
Starting this weekend, fans of the Lockn' festival in Nelson County can listen to favorite bands in the Lockn' Farm concert series, which turns the traditional four-day fest into three consecutive weekends of music, food and outdoor activities. The 387-acre Lockn' Farm at 1510 Diggs Mountain Road in Arrington, formerly known as Infinity Downs Farm, will offer a more intimate festival experience.
Crowds will be smaller, and there will be plenty of room for camping, disc golf, morning yoga and lots of biking and hiking. Fans who'd rather stay in nearby hotels may do so, and there's a shuttle pass package to provide rides back and forth.
The musicians for Friday through Sunday include Joe Russo's Almost Dead, The Slip and John Medeski and Billy Martin.
The lineup for Aug. 20 to 22 features Goose Presents FRED The Festival, Goose, Dawes, Dr. Dog, Cory Wong, Hiss Golden Messenger, Grateful Shred, aGOOSEtic Trio, Vasudo, Sammy Rae & Friends and Elephant Proof.
The schedule for Aug. 27, 28 and 29 offers Tedeschi Trucks, The Marcus King Band, Jon Batiste, Lettuce and Gabe Dixon Band.
Promoter Peter Shapiro said that the concert series approach will give listeners and musicians alike a glimpse of what the Arrington location has to offer. When the pandemic is over, the concept may remain useful as a way to give more bands the opportunity to craft their own music festivals with fellow musicians who share their vibes and values.
"For a lot of bands, they just can't do their own festivals," Shapiro said. It's too hard. It's too expensive. There's too much loading in.
"The festival thing is different because, once you take it down, it's over. This is a venue that was built to host a music camping festival."
Lockn' Farm can offer these bands the chance to focus on their setlists instead of logistics, as decisions about parking, camping and food don't have to be made from scratch.
"Everything's set and in place — the sound and the infrastructure are in place," Shapiro said. "We're going to do more events, and this is kind of Step 1 toward that."
For the bands, not having to reinvent the wheel to cover basic comfort and safety needs means there's more time to focus on the music. Possibilities include planning weekends around different genres of music in what Shapiro called "boutique" events.
For fans, Shapiro said, dividing the larger festival into three weekends gives listeners a chance to spread out, maintain safe distances and still enjoy the live-music experiences they missed last year during lockdowns and limits on gatherings.
"It won't be as big, but it will be great," Shapiro said. "We're doing more and smaller events. There's lots of space and not as many people."
The farm's Prayer Flag Meadow will remind attendees of the toll the pandemic has taken on people, families, livelihoods and businesses. Audience members are welcome to create their own prayer flags to add to the display and honor the lives lost to and forever changed by the virus. And while people honor the lessons and losses of the past year and a half, Shapiro offered reassurance that while musical gatherings may look different right now, the future is filled with hope.
"Lockn' Farm is planning to be back strong in 2022," he said.
Learn more online at locknfarm.com. That's where you'll find all the health and safety requirements and guidelines — masks are recommended for everyone, temperature checks are required upon arrival and hand-washing stations will be plentiful — and order tickets, which range from .