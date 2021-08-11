Lockn' Farm turns four-day festival into three musical weekends

Promoter Peter Shapiro said that the concert series approach will give listeners and musicians alike a glimpse of what the Arrington location has to offer. When the pandemic is over, the concept may remain useful as a way to give more bands the opportunity to craft their own music festivals with fellow musicians who share their vibes and values.

"For a lot of bands, they just can't do their own festivals," Shapiro said. It's too hard. It's too expensive. There's too much loading in.

"The festival thing is different because, once you take it down, it's over. This is a venue that was built to host a music camping festival."

Lockn' Farm can offer these bands the chance to focus on their setlists instead of logistics, as decisions about parking, camping and food don't have to be made from scratch.

"Everything's set and in place — the sound and the infrastructure are in place," Shapiro said. "We're going to do more events, and this is kind of Step 1 toward that."

For the bands, not having to reinvent the wheel to cover basic comfort and safety needs means there's more time to focus on the music. Possibilities include planning weekends around different genres of music in what Shapiro called "boutique" events.