Leslie Odom Jr. to bring Christmas show to the Paramount

Leslie Odom Jr. will return to Charlottesville with “The Christmas Tour” at 8 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Paramount Theater.

The vocalist, songwriter, actor and author is a Tony Award and Grammy Award winner and Emmy nominee, and he recently received two Academy Award nominations — one for his portrayal of Sam Cooke in “One Night in Miami,” and one for penning the original song “Speak Now” for the hit film. Odom, who reached a national audience with his portrayal of Aaron Burr in “Hamilton,” is the author of “Failing Up: How to Take Risks, Aim Higher and Never Stop Learning.”

Two of Odom’s four albums are holiday records. Upcoming and recent projects include “The Many Saints of Newark,” “Needle in a Timestack,” “Harriet,” “Love in the Time of Corona” and “Murder on the Orient Express,” among others.

Tickets are $88, $78, $68 and $58. They will go on sale to the Paramount’s Star Circle members at 10 a.m. Monday, to Paramount members at 10 a.m. Wednesday and to the general public at 10 a.m. Aug. 13. Buy tickets online and get more information at https://www.theparamount.net/event/paramount-presents-leslie-odom-jr-the-christmas-tour/. The box office will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays. For tickets and details, call (434) 979-1333.