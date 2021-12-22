Kid Pan Alley serving up new notes of hope

He also recommends listening to “Maybe by Next Year” together, and if that idea makes you cringe in anticipation of shrill vocals, tinny electronics and cutesy melodies, take heart in the knowledge that sometimes it’s just plain wonderful to be wrong. Young songwriters are using their craft the same way adult artists do — to find meaning and value in the personal and the ordinary that can have far-reaching resonance.

“Our songs are written with kids, but they’re not what you’d call ‘kids’ music,’” he said. “It gives you some real insight into how kids respond to their world.

“The kids respond with hope. They realize the world is not going to be like this for the rest of their lives.”

Reisler said it’s likely that other songs created during the fruitful virtual pandemic sessions will be released as singles.

“We’ve written a bunch more,” Reisler said with a warm chuckle. “We released an EP of about four of the songs early in the pandemic, and then we realized that it needed to be an album.”