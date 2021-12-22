Kid Pan Alley serving up new notes of hope

If you’ve been feeling down about the pandemic and have basically stopped wondering how much fun life can bring once it’s all behind us, maybe it’s time to listen to what young people have to say about it.
Kid Pan Alley’s latest album, filled with music written by schoolchildren in virtual workshops over the past 18 months, reveals the hope that the young songwriters have for a happier tomorrow of spending time with friends again and feeling great out there in the world.
The young songwriters perform on “Maybe by Next Year” with a variety of musicians, including Darrell Scott, Randy Kaplan, Billy Jonas, Natalia Zukerman, Kyle Davis, Justin Roth, Michael Lille, Robbie Schaefer, Vanessa Bryan, Jen Jacobsen and Ben Mason.
“Kids have a way of expressing things in a fresh and appealing way,” musician and Kid Pan Alley founder Paul Reisler said. “I found these songs to be very deep and very surprising. They’re dealing with so much stuff.”
The title track opens with, “Maybe by next year/I’ll be able to see your smile/I’ll be able to see your frown/Maybe by then/The world won’t be turned upside down.” Later, it dives into some irrepressible youthful optimism and humor as the children picture themselves laughing again and putting the pandemic in perspective.
Other songs on the album include “The Day the Stars Reached the Earth,” “Tear My Mask,” “Small Things Make a Difference,” “Bridge to Peace,” “Dead on Arrival,” “I’ve Got a Whole Lot to Say” and “No Limit on Hope.”
“Some of them are very moving, and some of them are funny,” Reisler said of the 11 tracks. “There are lighthearted moments, and some serious ones as well.”
The new album was released Dec. 12 during one of Kid Pan Alley’s Because We Have Music events. The free virtual house concerts have offered Kid Pan Alley friends and mentors opportunities to perform for and interact with listeners at times when gathering in person hasn’t always been wise.
If you’d like to get a feel for the Because We Have Music series, a free livestreamed concert is coming up at 7 p.m. Sunday featuring Howard Levy of the Flecktones and Italian guitar master Beppe Gambetta. Paul and Cheryl Reisler will be your hosts.
Sign up at kpa-dec26.eventbrite.com for a seat in the Zoom living room.
It’s a chance to savor the diatonic harmonica mastery that has made Levy an in-demand performer on countless stages and hundreds of albums. Chances are good that you’ve heard his work on albums by Dolly Parton, Styx, Bobby McFerrin, Kenny Loggins, Paul Simon and John Prine, among many others. Reisler suggests listening as a family to the Zoom house concerts.
He also recommends listening to “Maybe by Next Year” together, and if that idea makes you cringe in anticipation of shrill vocals, tinny electronics and cutesy melodies, take heart in the knowledge that sometimes it’s just plain wonderful to be wrong. Young songwriters are using their craft the same way adult artists do — to find meaning and value in the personal and the ordinary that can have far-reaching resonance.
“Our songs are written with kids, but they’re not what you’d call ‘kids’ music,’” he said. “It gives you some real insight into how kids respond to their world.
“The kids respond with hope. They realize the world is not going to be like this for the rest of their lives.”
Reisler said it’s likely that other songs created during the fruitful virtual pandemic sessions will be released as singles.
“We’ve written a bunch more,” Reisler said with a warm chuckle. “We released an EP of about four of the songs early in the pandemic, and then we realized that it needed to be an album.”
Reisler started expecting better quality from children’s recordings while he produced albums for Grammy Award-nominated musician and former Charlottesville resident John McCutcheon. Together, they sought deeper musical substance and heft that would keep parents and caregivers engaged, and the response was enthusiastic.
“What it taught me is we decided to have a whole different way of looking at kids’ albums,” Reisler said. “We realized the adults needed to be able to listen to the albums, and that was groundbreaking at the time.”
Showing respect for the creativity and hard work of children lifts the whole process for all ages. For the young songwriters taking part in remote virtual writing workshops, it was time to dig a little deeper and learn how to put deep feelings into accessible words. For the adults, it was a chance to glimpse youngsters’ inner lives and recognize depth, compassion and a taste for hard work and devotion to good artistic quality.
“It’s honoring the work that the children are doing,” Reisler said. “It’s not, ‘These songs are good enough for kids,’ so the kids know they have done something of value. It’s not, ‘That’s nice, Johnny; let’s hang it on the refrigerator.’’’
The results on “Maybe by Next Year” can give adults something to think about, too.
“That’s what I mean about the hope,” he said warmly. “Adults can really learn some lessons from them.”