Kendall Street Company's summer goes from welcome video to aquatic animated EP

“Lady in Green,” a single from the upcoming October release, is set for a Sept. 1 release to get listeners excited about “The Stories We Write for Ourselves.”

Kendall Street Company emerged from its fruitful time in Miami “with a bunch of great songs,” Smith said. “We really changed our process a lot. This time, we just decided to go in and record it. We just jammed out. The main ideas are kind of down and recorded.”

Getting the music out there in front of listeners, however, challenges every band these days, as pandemic precautions and mandated distances put many of the traditional promotional mainstays out of reach for safety’s sake. In the early days of the pandemic, the band presented a YouTube series of performances called “Containment Entertainment.” But even with a new EP and an upcoming album to share, the musicians won’t be elbowing their way into touring vehicles and other cramped quarters any time soon.

“Normally, right now, we would’ve been on the road a ton,” Smith said. “This downtime has allowed us to create a lot of material. The downside is we’re not making much money.”

The band has tested the livestream waters and looks forward to doing it again. “We’re planning on doing another livestream on Labor Day weekend in Charlottesville,” Smith said.