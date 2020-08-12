Kendall Street Company's summer goes from welcome video to aquatic animated EP

It’s the time of year when people start getting asked what they did over the summer. For the members of the Charlottesville band Kendall Street Company, the answers will range from adding original music to a video welcoming tourists back to town to unveiling an animated cast of musical sea creatures.
Kendall Street Company’s song “Space for Days” was selected for a new video by the Charlottesville & Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau that’s designed to remind visitors what the city and county have to offer. The video, “Join Us When You Can,” takes a creative approach to the ways in which the pandemic has pressed the pause button on leisure travel and the locations that’ll remain worth checking out as restrictions and virus concerns eventually ease.
“Other cities were putting out videos with stock video of scenery,” acoustic guitarist and vocalist Louis Smith said. “We thought maybe we could help in making some fresh, cool, interesting video.”
Smith performs in the band with Brian Roy on bass and vocals, Ryan Wood on drums, Ben Laderberg on electric guitar and Jake Vanaman on saxophone. They gave each other plenty of space to get creative with the video’s visuals.
“The song was written at Miller’s on a Monday night,” Smith said. For the video, the theme was “separate-but-togetherness.”
That meant each musician submitted his part of the song from a properly socially distanced and readily recognized location.
Wood performed in front of a sweeping Carter’s Mountain landscape, while Roy was filmed under the lights outside the Paramount Theater. Vanaman can be seen at the University of Virginia Rotunda, and Laderberg’s location is outdoors near a guitar shop in Belmont. Smith is shown at IX Art Park. To see the finished product, head to visitcharlottesville.org.
“We wanted to show all the beautiful places people can come and see,” Smith said. “We wanted to show all of that in this video, but we wanted to be responsible with it.”
While weathering the pandemic at home, band members stayed hard at work on new music. That means there’s enough new material for both a lighthearted EP project — “The Nautical Aquatical,” an EP released in June with a quartet of seaside song subjects — and an album of more serious fare, “The Stories We Write for Ourselves,” which is set for an October release.
For the summery EP, which was recorded in October 2019 in Miami, “the idea was to write an album that was nautically themed,” Smith said. The first animated video is “Shanti the Dolphin.” The EP also follows the adventures of Stanley the Oyster, Stephen the Manly Clam and Ernie the Eel. To meet Shanti the Dolphin, head to Relix to see the animated video.
“Lady in Green,” a single from the upcoming October release, is set for a Sept. 1 release to get listeners excited about “The Stories We Write for Ourselves.”
Kendall Street Company emerged from its fruitful time in Miami “with a bunch of great songs,” Smith said. “We really changed our process a lot. This time, we just decided to go in and record it. We just jammed out. The main ideas are kind of down and recorded.”
Getting the music out there in front of listeners, however, challenges every band these days, as pandemic precautions and mandated distances put many of the traditional promotional mainstays out of reach for safety’s sake. In the early days of the pandemic, the band presented a YouTube series of performances called “Containment Entertainment.” But even with a new EP and an upcoming album to share, the musicians won’t be elbowing their way into touring vehicles and other cramped quarters any time soon.
“Normally, right now, we would’ve been on the road a ton,” Smith said. “This downtime has allowed us to create a lot of material. The downside is we’re not making much money.”
The band has tested the livestream waters and looks forward to doing it again. “We’re planning on doing another livestream on Labor Day weekend in Charlottesville,” Smith said.
With pandemic safety in mind, and buoyed by the success of “a couple of socially distanced shows July 4 and 6 for 50-person audiences,” the band’s twin goals are to “do the right thing and make great music,” Smith said. “Anything we can do to get out and play and be as financially stable as we can — without trying to pack the house and be irresponsible, and illegal.”
But as much as these musicians enjoy writing and recording music, it’s hard to stay patient and say “we’ll join you when we can” while waiting for customary live performances to resume.
“We’re really looking forward to getting back on the road,” Smith said. “There’s nothing that can take the place of a live show and being with the audience. We want to do those shows as safely as we can.”
