Kendall Street Company to fill residency with improvisation

Kendall Street Company will be playing The Southern Café and Music Hall every Thursday in February, but don’t expect to settle into a routine. No two shows in the Kendall Street is for Lovers residency will be alike.

“We actually don’t write setlists,” saxophonist and keyboard player Jake Vanaman said. “We write idea lists. We like to react to the crowd’s energy.”

A large stash of more than 150 original songs to choose from already ensures variety — and none is played the same way twice. For a band that values improvisation and evolving interpretations, it’s an inviting challenge.

“It keeps us fresh,” Vanaman said. “It keeps us thinking about our playing. Every note is intentional. We love improvisational rock.”

The residency, which Vandeman said was a success last year, offers the band an opportunity to connect with audience members at a slower time of year before festivals and major tours start gearing up. For fans in the musicians’ home state, it’s a welcome chance to see Kendall Street Company closer to home during a month that focuses on love.

“We are all from Virginia, and we all went to UVa, so we have a big crowd in Virginia,” said Vandaman, who was born in Charlottesville and reared in Herndon. He calls Richmond home these days. “Seeing us four times a month can be pretty awesome. It’s an open canvas.”

He performs in the band with four fellow University of Virginia alumni — rhythm guitarist and lead vocalist Louis Smith, bassist Brian Roy, drummer Ryan Wood and lead guitarist Ben Laderberg. The name they chose for their band honored the appealing music and good company that grew out of bonfire time at Kendall Street Beach on the Chesapeake Bay.

Vanaman, who majored in music and media studies at UVa, is the youngest of the graduates, receiving his degree in 2020. “I was focusing on film and sound in film, as well as race, gender and class in film and TV,” he said.

Playing in the band has given him chances to grow musically, especially when music schedules slowed and then paused early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I started in the band playing just sax, and then singing,” Vanaman said. “When the pandemic hit in 2020, I started taking keyboards more seriously.” Learning from fellow saxophone and keyboard player Charles Owens helped him sharpen his skills.

Each musician brings individual influences to a cohesive whole. Together, whether they’re folding in progressive jazz, psychedelia or humor, they’re serving the song.

“I think you’re telling a story, no matter what,” Vanaman said. “A story is being told regardless. It’s my job, and the band’s job, to tell that story well.”

Individual preparation, disciplined rehearsal time and plenty of performances keep the musicians ready to respond to each other’s contributions and act in the moment as inspiration strikes.

“Especially because we don’t make setlists, we can pivot abruptly,” Vanaman said. “I have to reinvent my entire being in this moment.”

Fans who are looking forward to new music will want to mark Feb. 10 on their calendars. That’s when a new single, “Lost Together,” will drop.

A cover of The Beatles’ “Fool on the Hill” is planned for a March release. The next full album is “just waiting for the right time,” Vanaman said.

In the meantime, Kendall Street Company listeners who are ready for something fresh can be sure that the band has something special set aside for the Virginia home crowd.

“It’s about respecting and making sure the Virginia fans feel respected, because they gave us our start,” Vanaman said. “We give them our new music first.”

Doors will open at 8 p.m. Thursday for the 8:30 p.m. show at The Southern,

Tickets are $15 at the door and $12 in advance. If you’re planning to catch each residency date, a four-night ticket is $40.

For tickets and details, go to thesoutherncville.com or call (434) 977-5590.