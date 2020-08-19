Kate Bollinger's new EP captures time and memory around the pandemic

After moving back into her childhood home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kate Bollinger made an illuminating discovery.
“I found my very first songwriting book from when I was 8 to 9,” said the singer-songwriter, who began writing in earnest in her mid-teens. She added with a chuckle, “The songs are all over the place. They are not consistent at all.”
The discipline and focus Bollinger applies to her work today aren’t evident in this first handful of compositions, but the subject matter of the very first song she remembers writing still captures the imagination. That first creation was “a fictional song about a girl who could time travel,” Bollinger said.
Bollinger’s latest five-song EP, “A word becomes a sound,” will be released Friday. The sound blends pop, jazz and folk sensibilities, and the lyrics offer listeners room to find themselves and their own circumstances in the stories.
“I like for people to be able to attach their own meaning to what they are hearing,” she said.
In a current climate shaped and informed by the COVID-19 pandemic and its safer-at-home solitude, Bollinger has been reflecting on everything from Russian literature to her music therapist mother’s Beatles albums. One track on “A word becomes a sound,” “A Couple Things,” is a new take on a song she released in 2018. She penned the first and final tracks while in quarantine.
The title track drew inspiration from passages in the writings of Vladimir Nabokov that lingered with Bollinger — specifically, his short story “Terror.” The author of “Lolita” and “Speak, Memory” examined the world of a mentally ill man as it unraveled around him, reducing the objects in his orbit to representational words rather than actual objects — “the word ‘house,’ rather than a house,” she said. Loneliness and isolation take a heartbreaking toll on the man, who said, “My line of communication with the world snapped.”
“Language and communication are supposed to bring you closer, but it can create separation,” Bollinger said.
The EP also includes “Grey Skies” and “Feel Like Doing Nothing.” It’s a five-song collection, like her first EP, “I Don’t Wanna Lose.”
Bollinger and her producer, a fellow recent University of Virginia graduate, were in Asheville, North Carolina, at the start of a new tour when the pandemic hit in March.
“We were on the first night of the tour, and heading to South by Southwest,” she said. “We finished a couple of shows, and then we headed home before we reached Texas.”
Early in the pandemic, Bollinger was still in her apartment, and she and her producer still met to work on songs together. Later in the quarantine, she moved in with her mother, Kathy Bollinger, who has written and recorded music for children. The impact the pandemic and its stay-at-home mandates had on the end of her UVa years was unsettling; as longtime friends headed home in different directions to shelter safely in quarantine, it was difficult to bring the college years to a satisfying close.
“It was definitely weird,” Bollinger said. “I almost feel like I haven’t really processed it yet, because it just came out of nowhere. People were leaving, and we didn’t get to say goodbye.”
The pandemic’s sense of enforced quiet and reflection has proved illuminating.
“I’ve always been a pretty extroverted person, and I get energy from the people around me,” Bollinger said. “For the first time, during the pandemic, I was driving one day and feeling very happy. It was the first time I didn’t feel the need to tell anyone.”
She’s already working on her next collection of new songs, and listeners can look forward to a track that was inspired by John Lennon and Paul McCartney fare she was listening to while on a walk with her mother’s dog.
