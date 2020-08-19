Kate Bollinger's new EP captures time and memory around the pandemic

The title track drew inspiration from passages in the writings of Vladimir Nabokov that lingered with Bollinger — specifically, his short story “Terror.” The author of “Lolita” and “Speak, Memory” examined the world of a mentally ill man as it unraveled around him, reducing the objects in his orbit to representational words rather than actual objects — “the word ‘house,’ rather than a house,” she said. Loneliness and isolation take a heartbreaking toll on the man, who said, “My line of communication with the world snapped.”

“Language and communication are supposed to bring you closer, but it can create separation,” Bollinger said.

The EP also includes “Grey Skies” and “Feel Like Doing Nothing.” It’s a five-song collection, like her first EP, “I Don’t Wanna Lose.”

Bollinger and her producer, a fellow recent University of Virginia graduate, were in Asheville, North Carolina, at the start of a new tour when the pandemic hit in March.

“We were on the first night of the tour, and heading to South by Southwest,” she said. “We finished a couple of shows, and then we headed home before we reached Texas.”