Juror selection begins in R. Kelly sex trafficking trial

Last week, defense attorney Deveraux Cannick told a judge that Kelly needs to be measured for new clothing because he's gained so much weight in jail. And he asked that court transcripts be provided at no cost because Kelly has been unable to work for two years, saying: "His funds are depleted."

The Grammy-winning, multiplatinum-selling singer has denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of leading an enterprise of managers, bodyguards and other employees who helped him recruit women and girls for sex. Federal prosecutors say the group selected victims at concerts and other venues and arranged for them to travel to see Kelly.

Defense lawyers have said Kelly's alleged victims were groupies who turned up at his shows and made it known they "were dying to be with him." They only started accusing him of abuse years later when public sentiment shifted in the #MeToo era, they said.

The trial had been expected to start earlier in the year. But opening statements were moved to Aug. 18 after Kelly fired his original lawyers.

Jurors are expected to hear testimony from several of his accusers. A judge has ruled that the women will only be referred to by their first names.