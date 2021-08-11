Joe Russo finds exciting musical life among the Dead

Pandemic separation kept Russo and his longtime friends from exploring the musical tangents that lead them to new energy and insights.

"That was the hardest thing for me: I had all this time, and no way to do this improvisation," Russo said.

As Lockn' Farm draws near, Russo can't wait to savor "that feeling that we are a family on stage," he said. "This band took on a life of its own. We get to experience these moments on stage together."

Russo said that fans definitely will want to stay up late for musical explorations with John Medeski and Billy Martin in the farm's Garcia Forest section.

"We really want to root this weekend in collaboration and improvisation," he said. "It's really exciting. We as musicians have a lot to say through our instruments."

"To get to cross-pollinate over the weekend is the plan," Russo said. "Let's speak through our instruments to each other. Let's speak to the audience through our instruments and be aware of how lucky we are to be doing this. It's not lost on us."