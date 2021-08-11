Joe Russo finds exciting musical life among the Dead

Joe Russo has been listening more closely to a lot of Grateful Dead music from the 1960s and '70s lately, and what he's hearing is an environment of experimentation that would make Miles Davis proud.
Improvisation and creative interplay are dear to the drummer's heart, and one of the biggest things he says he has missed during the pandemic is the excitement of live musical conversations with his bandmates that lead them in intriguing new directions. When Joe Russo's Almost Dead takes the Lockn' Farm stage for a busy weekend of performances, listeners can expect to sense the thrill of returning to that innovative zone.
Joe Russo's Almost Dead unites Russo with Marco Benevento, Dave Dreiwitz, Tom Hamilton and Scott Metzger. What started as a one-off gig with friends for a party in 2013 has grown into a satisfying exploration of Grateful Dead music that has been embraced by listeners.
Russo had joined the band Furthur in 2009 with Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Jay Lane, Jeff Chimenti and John Kadlecik, but he wasn't expecting to continue his Dead direction after the project was over.
"I had no intention of playing this music after Furthur. I've lived this life already," Russo said with a chuckle. "We were asked to play Grateful Dead for this party. Begrudgingly, we did."
The energy Russo and his longtime friends brought to the repertoire was unmistakable. It turns out that not only did they still have something to say on the musical topic, but they were just getting started.
"The Dead were very aggressive back in the early days," Russo said. "Our approach is a bit aggressive and a bit edgy at times. We feel so lucky to get to do this."
Russo has guitarist Tom Hamilton, his friend and former American Babies bandmate, to thank for his introduction to the Dead in the first place.
"I didn't grow up listening to the Grateful Dead, and I didn't play it until I was asked to play in Furthur," Russo said. "As a kid, I was in a very hard-rock background," with what he calls "a Knitting Factory vibe," an openness of spirit that invited rock, jazz and other influences into the mix.
"Tommy was always into the Grateful Dead," Russo said with a chuckle. "Finally, Tommy said, 'Just listen. Don't be a jerk.'"
Giving in to his friend's pleas to give the groundbreaking band a chance eventually led Russo to performing with Lesh, "and it turned out to be a life-changing gig on every level," he said.
Russo takes his friends' advice to heart because they've been working and playing together in so many combinations over the past 20 years. They play to each other's strengths and finish one another's musical sentences in an extended conversation that thrives on improvisation and serendipity. And they go way back; he and Benevento, his longtime duo partner, "went to middle school together," he said.
Pandemic separation kept Russo and his longtime friends from exploring the musical tangents that lead them to new energy and insights.
"That was the hardest thing for me: I had all this time, and no way to do this improvisation," Russo said.
As Lockn' Farm draws near, Russo can't wait to savor "that feeling that we are a family on stage," he said. "This band took on a life of its own. We get to experience these moments on stage together."
Russo said that fans definitely will want to stay up late for musical explorations with John Medeski and Billy Martin in the farm's Garcia Forest section.
"We really want to root this weekend in collaboration and improvisation," he said. "It's really exciting. We as musicians have a lot to say through our instruments."
"To get to cross-pollinate over the weekend is the plan," Russo said. "Let's speak through our instruments to each other. Let's speak to the audience through our instruments and be aware of how lucky we are to be doing this. It's not lost on us."
This weekend's Lockn' Farm schedule gets started with a performance by The Slip at 5:15 p.m. Friday, sets by Joe Russo's Almost Dead at 7:30 and 9 p.m. and JRad Plays Other S—t at 10:15 p.m. Medeski and Martin will lead the Garcia's Forest revels at midnight, teaming up with members of The Slip and Joe Russo's Almost Dead.
Saturday's schedule is the same. Sunday's offerings begin at 3 p.m. with an acoustic performance by Joe Russo's Almost Dead, followed by The Slip at 5:15 p.m. and regular sets by Joe Russo's Almost Dead at 7:30 and 9:15 p.m.
Head to locknfarm.com to get tickets, which range from a three-day general admission pass for $199 to single-day tickets for $67.50. There are a variety of VIP ticket options as well.