The Jerusalem Quartet will perform at Cabell Hall Auditorium for the final event in the Tuesday Evening Concert Series' 2022-2023 season,

First violinist Alexander Pavlovsky, second violinist Sergei Bresler, violist Ori Kam and cellist Kyril Zlotnikov will present their "Romance" program, which includes Felix Mendelssohn's "Quartet in E minor, Op. 44, No. 2," Anton von Webern's "Langsamer Satz (1905)" and Pyotr Ilich Tchaikovsky's "Quartet No. 1 in D Major, Op. 11."

The quartet was founded in 1993 and made its debut in 1996. Its recordings for the Harmonia Mundi label have collected a variety of awards, including the Diapason d'Or and the BBC Music Magazine Award. In 2019, the quartet released an album that explored Jewish music in central Europe between the world wars, and members teamed up with Israeli soprano Hila Baggio to perform a collection of Yiddish cabaret songs from 1920s Warsaw.

The quartet will perform the entire Tchaikovsky quartet, which was the first major Russian string quartet, giving listeners who are familiar only with the famous slow movement, the "Andante cantabile," an opportunity to hear it in context.

Webern, a star students of Arnold Schoenberg, is best known for his 12-tone pieces, but his work on Tuesday's program offers something different. "Langsamer Satz," which means "slow movement," is post-romantic and firmly in the Viennese tradition; it was written before Webern's time with Schoenberg.

Principal underwriter is George W. Logan in honor of Dr. Craig Slingluff Jr.; underwriter is Alison Weber in honor of Karen Pellón.

