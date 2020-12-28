Jefferson Theater offers livestreamed shows by Indecision, Kendall Street Company

Two livestreamed shows by local favorites are coming up this week from the Jefferson Theater.

Indecision will perform at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Go to jeffersontheater.shop.musictoday.com to register for the livestream, which is $5. Each listener will receive a link and a unique access code in a confirmation email after the ticket sale is complete.

Kendall Street Company will present a live "New Year's Eve Eve" performance at 9 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets will range from $20 to $10. Buy a $10 ticket if you will be viewing by yourself; the $20 ticket allows you to watch with up to five family members. Your confirmation email will contain your link and unique access code.

Service fees will apply. For details go to jeffersontheater.com.