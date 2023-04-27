Jazz fans can hear local performers and an international guest while raising funds for the Jefferson Area Board for Aging's programs and services.

Trumpeter, composer and bandleader John D'earth will be at the Paramount Theater with the University of Virginia Jazz Ensemble and French pianist Damien Groleau at 7 p.m. Friday for the Jazz Digs JABA fundraiser.

Terri Allard will serve as mistress of ceremonies for the concert, which also will feature other guest performers.

D'earth serves as director of jazz performance at UVa, where he directs the UVa Jazz Ensemble and teaches improvisation, jazz trumpet and jazz composition. He also performs in the Free Bridge Quintet.

He is a prolific composer and arranger who has written works for Kronos String Quartet, Kandinsky Trio, Bruce Hornsby, Dave Matthews Band, Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival and theSan Diego, Atlanta, Richmond and Roanoke symphony orchestras.

D'earth has performed with leading jazz stars, including Buddy Rich, Lionel Hampton, Miles Davis, Quincy Jones, Gunter Hampel's Galaxie Dream Band, Tito Puente, Pat Metheny, Joe Henderson, John Scofield and many others, as well as Hornsby, Lionel Richie, Bonnie Raitt and other in popular genres.

Groleau is a pianist, flutist and composer who studied classical piano and improvisation from an early age. He won the Jeunesses Musicales de France national contest at age 16, and he won the Jeunes Talents contest of L'iiliade in Strasbourg with "Sunjazz," his first trio of compositions and improvisations. Groleau began performing jazz and Cuban music as a teenager in such venues as the Montreux Jazz Festival.

He has released six albums of compositions in his own name and another 15 as a sideman.

Proceeds will help JABA, which serves older adults in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties.

Tickets are $125, $50 and $35. The $125 VIP ticket comes with a reception catered by C&O Restaurant and meet-and-greet time with D'earth. $50 of the VIP ticket price is tax deductible.

Get tickets at the box office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday, go online to theparamount.net or call (434) 979-1333.