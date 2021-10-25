Indigo Girls found pandemic an 'obvious time' to create new album

The arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic last year brought countless creative projects to an abrupt stop. It gave Indigo Girls members Amy Ray and Emily Saliers the chance to give their latest album as a duo the green light.
Audience members at Tuesday’s Ting Pavilion concert will be able to hear music from “Look Long,” the duo’s 16th studio album, and other hits from a 35-year career that has watched an enduring musical partnership achieve and grow.
Ray said that even when the musicians are working on fulfilling individual projects — Saliers is busy writing musical theater projects, and Ray has released five solo albums, the most recent two filled with country music — they’re always looking for the right opportunities to create Indigo Girls albums. Over the years, Saliers and Ray — who released their eponymous major-label debut in 1989 — have developed a sense for when the time is right.
“We just make time for each other, and do that [solo] stuff,” she said. “It keeps Indigo Girls sort of fresh. There’s usually an obvious time to work on an Indigo album.”
Ray said she and Saliers headed to Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios outside Bath, England, to team up with producer John Reynolds (Sinéad O’Connor) for an album that is sort of a musical version of home movies. Through their songs, they take a closer look at what shaped them, what roots them and where they’re headed.
Working at Real World Studios gave the duo the chance to reunite with musicians they value — “different people who have been working with us for twenty years,” Ray said.
The international meeting of minds brought in satisfying elements of world music and punk that informed the material, and Ray said it’s tough to suggest favorite songs from the collection.
“I just say check out the whole record,” Ray said.
“Look Long” hasn’t been the only project keeping Ray and Saliers busy these days.
Ray has released three recent singles with her country band, and she’s working on more for an eventual album.
Then there’s “Glitter & Doom,” an LGBTQIA+ movie musical that’s told through Indigo Girls songs. “It’s our songs, but they’ve been mashed up and mixed up in a really cool way,” Ray said.
“It’s a really great script, and it’s super creative,” said Ray, who likened the project to “ ‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’ meets Cirque du Soleil.” It’s currently in production in Mexico City.
A documentary also is in the works, as is a virtual concert that puts the band the Indigo Girls weren’t able to tour with during the pandemic in the spotlight at last.
Ray recommended keeping an ear out for Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters during Tuesday’s show. Songwriter Platt teams up with Matt Smith on pedal steel and electric guitars, Rick Cooper on bass and vocals, Evan Martin on drums and vocals and Kevin Williams on keyboards and vocals.
The group has opened for Ray’s solo shows, and Smith also performs in Ray’s country band. Ray said audiences are in for a treat.
“I’ve never heard a song of hers I don’t like,” Ray said of Platt.
“She’s a great Americana singer and a great storyteller. We’ll cross-pollinate a bit.”
For tickets, which range from $69 to $39, go to tingpavilion.com.