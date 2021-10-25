Indigo Girls found pandemic an 'obvious time' to create new album

Working at Real World Studios gave the duo the chance to reunite with musicians they value — “different people who have been working with us for twenty years,” Ray said.

The international meeting of minds brought in satisfying elements of world music and punk that informed the material, and Ray said it’s tough to suggest favorite songs from the collection.

“I just say check out the whole record,” Ray said.

“Look Long” hasn’t been the only project keeping Ray and Saliers busy these days.

Ray has released three recent singles with her country band, and she’s working on more for an eventual album.

Then there’s “Glitter & Doom,” an LGBTQIA+ movie musical that’s told through Indigo Girls songs. “It’s our songs, but they’ve been mashed up and mixed up in a really cool way,” Ray said.

“It’s a really great script, and it’s super creative,” said Ray, who likened the project to “ ‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’ meets Cirque du Soleil.” It’s currently in production in Mexico City.

A documentary also is in the works, as is a virtual concert that puts the band the Indigo Girls weren’t able to tour with during the pandemic in the spotlight at last.