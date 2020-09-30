In "American Reckoning," Keith Morris explores race, narcissism and Baroque harmonies

Although Morris doesn’t shy away from political content in his music, he wanted to focus on racial concerns in this collection.

“What I wanted was to make a concise statement on race,” he said. “I grew up in Georgia, and [race] is part of every interaction you have.”

Morris has spent years “watching the ways people were oppressed racially.” He began studying fascism and other oppressive systems. He started paying attention to golden boys and black sheep, to the entitled and the excluded. And before long, he was drawn into examining the role that pervasive narcissism has played in government and popular culture. He has been studying narcissism and its impact since 2007.

It’s a theme he explored earlier in “Psychopaths & Sycophants” and returned to with gusto as presidential campaigns heated up.

“It takes a great amount of narcissism just to run for office,” Morris said.

To begin with, there’s what Morris calls “healthy narcissism,” which gives candidates the boost they need to be outgoing on the campaign trail and make meaningful connections with strangers about ideas. As it worsens, “the most cutthroat people get ahead.”