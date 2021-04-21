In '29,' candid Carly Pearce captures a year like no other

The music also has made an impact on listeners in a way she never expected. She has received hundreds of messages from strangers who told her things such as “You made me feel like it’s OK to be in my 20s and go through a divorce” or “You gave me the strength to file for divorce.”

“I carried so much shame in the beginning, and I feel like now, through telling my story, I’ve healed and I’m also helping other people to heal,” Pearce said. “My purpose has just grown so much.”

In that sense, “29” serves as a unique type of revenge album — not in the “burn it all down” kind of way, but rather showing that living well is the best revenge.

“I certainly was not trying to be vengeful. But I would be lying to you if I didn’t go, ‘Damn! Alright.’ You know, hold my head a little higher,” she laughed. The album, she added, “came out of a situation that for me was completely soul-crushing. And we have to make decisions in life in hard times: Are we going to let this define us or refine us? And I think this is my refinement moment.”