Hue and cry: Soccer Mommy's color-coded approach explores emotions

“For me, writing is a way that I work through things that I’m thinking about a lot and things that are weighing on my mind,” said Sophie Allison.

Indie-rocker Allison, who records as Soccer Mommy, has always put this sort of processing into her music. Her most recent release, 2020’s “Color Theory,” takes the idea a step further by color-coding each third of the album to represent various emotional states: blue (depression), yellow (physical or emotional illness), or gray (emptiness or loss). The divisions help structure the powerful album, but Allison didn’t begin writing with that sort of guide in mind.

“It just naturally started happening as I was writing the songs,” Allison explained. “I wasn’t even thinking about an album. The more I wrote, the more ideas started developing. It was these common ideas coming up, connecting colors with feelings and emotions, even song titles. It was just something that just kept coming up in my mind, a visual connection to a lot of the sounds of the different songs, like they had their own hue that matched with a feeling.”

The songs took on separate tones to match their distinct moods, but the album, full of detailed production work, still maintained a sonic cohesiveness.

“Just in general, when you make a record, if you’re making it all at the same time … working with one producer and one group of people, you end up using a lot of the same sounds, and that helps bring everything together in the end.”

Allison often finds that, as she writes, a few songs will become “outliers” with “a different sonic quality to them,” but that key ideas can be captured in the production to tie everything together.

The songs come together in the studio, but ultimately wind up on the road, an experience that has been “really fulfilling” for Allison after the pandemic-based break from live shows. With such personal material in her songwriting — her mother’s terminal illness and her bouts of depression as just two examples — it could be hard to express that on stage, but that’s not so difficult for Allison.

“By the time that I’m performing any of the songs that I write, it’s been so long since I wrote them … and that’s when they feel really personal,” she said. “Once it actually comes out, you’ve beaten the personal connection out of it a little bit — not that you can’t feel a connection to the song still, but it’s not fresh, it’s not raw. It’s not a confession anymore. ... There are songs that are very basic definition of confessional, but that all goes away once you’ve confessed it 100 times. It’s not a secret that you’re telling.”

As comfortable as she feels with the songs in concert, Allison does some hard work to get to them.

“I’m not the type of person that discusses that stuff, anyway,” she said. “I keep my emotions to myself and work through it on my own.”

Writing gives her a means to deal with difficult situations or emotions, and she comes to her “own personal understanding” of what’s going on inside.

“Nobody’s advice or opinion or response to anything that you’re feeling can really change that for you,” she said. “It’s always been way more about working through stuff in my mind with confusing and conflicting emotions to find out a concrete way that I feel about something. Writing is a great way to do that, because you explore all these thoughts and emotions and can come to this final draft that totally encapsulates what this is that you’re thinking. You don’t have to try to explain that to yourself anymore.”

To be clear, Allison does say that “advice can be useful,” but she finds for herself that, in confusing situations, “it’s important to find out what your feelings are on it first.”

“I think that something really valuable when you’re dealing with depression or anxiety, or you’re just unsure about what you want to do with your future — it’s a really important thing to take time with yourself and work through your thoughts and find out where you stand on things,” she said. “In the end, that’s what matters most. What matters is you finding out what you need to make yourself happy. And what type of person you want to be. It’s important to have self-reflection time.”

Having had that time to reflect and write, it’s now time for Soccer Mommy to be back on the road, and Allison sounds enthusiastic about performing her songs live again.

“Getting back to it has made people more excited about live music,” she said. “It’s something you appreciate now.”