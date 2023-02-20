Multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Horace Scruggs will lead "In the Mix," a guided tour through the history of African American music, at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Carysbrook Performing Arts Center in Fork Union.

The Fluvanna County Arts Council is presenting the event, which also features keyboardist and singer Travis Smith, bassist Wilbert Harris and drummer Greg Brown.

The musicians will present gospel, blues and smooth jazz. As part of the performance, Scruggs will discuss how the different musical elements are part of a larger African American narrative.

Tickets for the annual African American history celebration are $5; they are available online at carysbrook.org and at the door. For information, go to carysbrook.org or call (434) 842-1333.