Honest lockdown reflection helps Billy Harvey hit 'Bullseye'

The need for perfection and the understanding of those options has come, in part, through Harvey’s work as a producer for artists like Bob Schneider, Charlie Mars and Luke Wade. He stumbled into it after friends liked his demos and asked him to work with them.

“People started calling me a producer,” he said, thinking about the way he’s always had a home studio of some sort, building up equipment until his “gear would overtake any apartment or house.”

Now he has a studio in his backyard where he can go, a simpler arrangement than when he recorded 2017’s “Elephants in the Room” in a five-story walk-up in Brooklyn.

With the experience he’s gained as an artist and a producer, as well as the insights he’s taken from his conscious approach to learning, Harvey said this album became “the easiest record I’ve ever done.”

“Almost every record I’m tortured over, because I want it to be right,” he explained. “This one, I just wanted to have fun.”

He set himself “two key parameters.” He would do one song per day, and he would allow himself no more than three takes per instrument (he plays nearly everything on the album).