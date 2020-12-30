Honest lockdown reflection helps Billy Harvey hit 'Bullseye'

“I feel fortunate, but I’m not lucky,” songwriter Billy Harvey said.
Coming from someone else, that first clause might sound trite, but Harvey draws from rare reserves to make it. Over the past few years, he’s experienced “a series of major life events,” including moving repeatedly, going through a tornado, losing both his parents, and surviving a case of COVID-19. For a man who likes “a pattern and a routine,” the past few years have been anything but steady.
“I know that all that I’ve gone through has done a great deal toward forging a new version of me,” said Harvey.
That new, always growing version of Harvey will begin 2021 with the release of new album “Bullseye” on New Year’s Day. The energetic album comes out of the strain of the era, but it mostly resists becoming topical or offering an explicit statement on the times.
“‘Bullseye’ is a direct result of being stuck in this house, quarantined, feeling all the pressures of life and my environment,” Harvey said. “I want to rock out and have fun. I don’t care about mixing genres or being proper. I’m just going to put my foot on the monitor and rock. That is a direct result of my circumstances.”
In order to capture that attitude, Harvey made the album by recording one song per day for 10 days, playing “purely from the gut, from the emotional chaos.”
The disc gets that mode across, but isn’t in itself chaotic. Harvey blends influences well — fans might be surprised to hear some more glam coming into this album — and the album coheres more than his descriptions might suggest.
While Harvey explained that he “didn’t want to think about it too much,” that approach highlights both a fundamental element of his art and a significant change in it.
“I learn from everything I do,” Harvey said, and over the course of a conversation, it becomes clear how that awareness remains a quintessential part of his work.
Barry Bergman, a former manager of Harvey’s, used to tell the musician when he was frustrated or in a spot that caused him discomfort to pause and ask himself, “What am I supposed to learn here?”
“I do that almost daily,” Harvey continued. “It gives me the opportunity to see people and situations more clearly. I’m not looking through my haze of anger or despondency.”
With that steady mindset, the rocker has had to learn “to just get out of my own way.”
“With limitless possibilities, it’s easy to overthink everything,” he continued. “The ideas come — you don’t have to dissect them and analyze them. Some people have huge hits working on one song for a year. It’s better if I keep moving. I become paralyzed by my options.”
The need for perfection and the understanding of those options has come, in part, through Harvey’s work as a producer for artists like Bob Schneider, Charlie Mars and Luke Wade. He stumbled into it after friends liked his demos and asked him to work with them.
“People started calling me a producer,” he said, thinking about the way he’s always had a home studio of some sort, building up equipment until his “gear would overtake any apartment or house.”
Now he has a studio in his backyard where he can go, a simpler arrangement than when he recorded 2017’s “Elephants in the Room” in a five-story walk-up in Brooklyn.
With the experience he’s gained as an artist and a producer, as well as the insights he’s taken from his conscious approach to learning, Harvey said this album became “the easiest record I’ve ever done.”
“Almost every record I’m tortured over, because I want it to be right,” he explained. “This one, I just wanted to have fun.”
He set himself “two key parameters.” He would do one song per day, and he would allow himself no more than three takes per instrument (he plays nearly everything on the album).
“The biggest change that I’m currently experiencing is to not edit myself while I’m performing,” he said of the process. “The younger me would be playing a guitar or singing, and there’d be a running dialogue critiquing it. It always bothered me that I did that.”
The freedom of the process led to energetic music — some of it cathartic and angry, and some of it simply fun. From there he used a couple of rounds of mastering and mixing to make sure he got exactly the record he wanted.
After all the intensity of the disc, Harvey manages to end it with a message of hope in “You Against the World,” a song that, even with a realistic perspective, looks for a better opportunity and the chance to develop relationships rather than struggle in isolation.
Harvey’s latest album was born and created largely in isolation by a self-reflective songwriter, but “Bullseye” turns those elements outward for music that can be liberating and embracing, an excellent way to bring in the new year.