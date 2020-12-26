Holly Near, Natalia Zukerman perform in Zoom concert event

Songwriters Holly Near and Natalia Zukerman will be the guests for the latest concert in Kid PanAlley’s Because We Have Music series, which will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. Sunday.
Paul Reisler and vocalist Cheryl Toth will serve as hosts.
Near, known as one of the founders of the women’s music movement, was featured in a film in PBS’ “American Masters” series. She has released 31 albums.
Known as a feminist and anti-war activist, Near has spent more than half a century performing music that tells stories and promotes peace, LGBTQ+ communities and multicultural awareness. Her work has been honored with awards from the ACLU, National Organization for Women and National Lawyers Guild, among other organizations.
Zukerman — a painter and educator in addition to being a songwriter and performer — is known for roots-flavored blues and country stylings that draw comparisons to Bonnie Raitt and Madeleine Peyroux. She grew up in a family with more classical leanings as the daughter of famed violinist Pinchas Zukerman and flutist Eugenia Zukerman and the sister of lyric soprano Arianna Zukerman.
Reisler, founder of the KidPanAlley songwriting project, is known for performing in and writing for Trapezoid, A Thousand Questions and Three Good Reasons. He and Near have performed together before; his band Trapezoid collaborated with Near on her “Watch Out” album in 1985 and toured with her.
To register for the Zoom “living room” event, go to KidPanAlley.org/hconcert. It’s also possible to view it through Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.