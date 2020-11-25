Holidaze: Local holiday events thrive in spite of the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic may have whittled audience sizes and shuttered many performance venues, but it has no power to diminish Central Virginia’s holiday spirit.
Local folks are working hard to provide holiday festivities, and here’s a first glance at what’s in store. Familiar events may look different this year; live events may go virtual, some fun is happening at a distance and many customarily drop-in events will require reservations. But there’s a lot to be grateful for this year, and plenty to celebrate.
The best news is that this list isn’t nearly comprehensive. We’re just getting started.
Welcome to Holidaze. Watch this space, as more events are being announced all the time.
At the ParamountThe fun begins this week with screenings of a couple of holiday favorites at the Paramount Theater on the Downtown Mall. If you haven’t seen these films on the Paramount’s massive screen, it’s past time to treat yourself — and it’s a great opportunity to treat a friend or family member.
Go to theparamount.net or call the box office at (434) 979-1333 to reserve your seats; while you’re on the website, familiarize yourself with the theater’s pandemic safety precautions. You won’t want to wait too long to make your reservations, as seating capacity is limited for safety’s sake.
“Miracle on 34th Street” will be screened at 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday. The 1947 classic stars Edmund Gwenn and Natalie Wood, and its tale of a department store Santa and a modern child with little exposure to holiday magic resonates to this day. Tickets are $8; seniors pay $6.50, and youths get in for $5.
“Elf,” starring Will Ferrell as an irrepressible fish out of water in an elf suit, can be seen at 3 and 7 p.m. Wednesday. Look for Bob Newhart and Zooey Deschanel, too. Tickets are $8, $6.50 and $5.
At Wintergreen MusicGet ready for “A Holiday Extravaganza,” which will be streaming at 4 p.m. Dec. 13 for free.
Favorite performing artists from the Wintergreen Music Festival will be sharing their favorite songs of the season, and there’s still time for you to request special dedications to people you care about through an online auction, which remains open through 5 p.m. Dec. 7.
There will be performances by violinist John Meisner and pianist Peter Marshall; Dave Vonderheide on trumpet and Liz Vonderheide on violin; Lance Suzuki on flute; The Virginia Consort, led by Judith Gary; Marty Gordon on bassoon and conductor Erin Freeman, Wintergreen Music’s artistic director, on vocals; and harpist Anastasia Jellison, just to name a few.
Just head to Wintergreen-Music.org to register and learn more.
At Lake Monticello
Mark your calendars for the newly established Lake Monticello Community Foundation’s holiday parade, which will begin at 1 p.m. Dec. 5 at Ashlawn Clubhouse and proceed on Jefferson Drive. Look for classic cars, fire and rescue vehicles and even decorated family cars.
Socially distanced photos with Santa will be snapped from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Lake Monticello Fire and Rescue Station. You’ll be asked to wait in your car until it’s your turn.
Students in grades 1 through 12 can compete in the wreath-making competition; get the details and learn how to submit photos of your wreaths by emailing LakeCommunityFoundation@gmail.com. Use the same address to enter a similar contest for wreath artists of all ages.
There’s also time to remember a loved one or friend by donating $10 for a light on the Memory Tree. Send your information and donation to Lake Monticello Community Foundation, 265 Turkeysag Trail, Suite 102, Box 143, Palmyra, VA 22963-2654.
At Live Arts
It’s not too soon to reserve your space for an online performance of Live Arts’ “In Hindsight, Maybe Ghosts Were a Bad Idea: A Holiday Play in Three Spirits,” which will be presented Dec. 17 through 20. The cast will perform the play in the theater and livestream it through a private Zoom webinar; Amalia Oswald directs.
Matt Minnicino’s update of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” is being co-produced with Light House Studio.
Tickets are $20 per household, and “pay what you can” night will be in effect for the 8 p.m. Dec. 17 performance. Learn more at livearts.org; to save your seat, email box office manager Darryl Smith at darryl@livearts.org or dial (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!