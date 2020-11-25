Holidaze: Local holiday events thrive in spite of the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic may have whittled audience sizes and shuttered many performance venues, but it has no power to diminish Central Virginia’s holiday spirit.

Local folks are working hard to provide holiday festivities, and here’s a first glance at what’s in store. Familiar events may look different this year; live events may go virtual, some fun is happening at a distance and many customarily drop-in events will require reservations. But there’s a lot to be grateful for this year, and plenty to celebrate.

The best news is that this list isn’t nearly comprehensive. We’re just getting started.

Welcome to Holidaze. Watch this space, as more events are being announced all the time.

At the ParamountThe fun begins this week with screenings of a couple of holiday favorites at the Paramount Theater on the Downtown Mall. If you haven’t seen these films on the Paramount’s massive screen, it’s past time to treat yourself — and it’s a great opportunity to treat a friend or family member.