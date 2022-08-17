Harris, Carpenter teaming up for Ting Pavilion show

Listeners who head to Ting Pavilion on Tuesday evening can look forward to an evening of thoughtful songwriting, expert singing and discovery.

Multiple Grammy Award winners Emmylou Harris and Mary Chapin Carpenter will be teaming up for a concert that’ll give the downtown Charlottesville audience plenty of food for thought. And you’ll want to be prompt, because a familiar face is opening the show.

Charlottesville singer-songwriter Caroline Spence is on the bill, and it’s the first of three dates she’ll be opening for Carpenter.

“It’s an absolute dream come true to open for Mary Chapin and Emmylou. They are two of my biggest influences and heroes and the fact that they invited me to share the stage honestly means more to me than anything that has happened in my career so far,” Spence wrote in an email. “It is made all the more meaningful that this is happening in my hometown, where I grew up listening to their music with my family.”

“Mary Chapin and I have been connected through social media for a while, and we finally met in person at a festival in Canada recently, where we played an in-the-round show together,” Spence wrote. “She requested my song ‘I Know You Know Me’ and even sang with me. I was holding back tears just taking in the moment of singing with one of my all-time favorite artists. Not sure if there will be time to repeat that with such a night full of music at the Pavilion, but I’m honored just to be a part of the show.”

Listen for recent songs from Spence’s “True North,” which covers a lot of ground around grief, loss, love and growing up. Released April 29, the album follows Spence’s critically acclaimed 2019 album “Mint Condition.”

“Half of it was written during the pandemic and during times of solitude,” Spence said when “True North” was released. “This is some of my most honest work. This one feels like a new leaf that has been turned over.

“My songwriting has sort of been a way to process what’s going on in my life. Grief is something you can’t process all at once. Growing up is realizing that joy can happen in the hard things, and two things can be happening at once.”

Moments of joy and serendipity were clear when Spence was able to get back in front of audiences after the pandemic shut down music venues far and wide.

As pandemic-related cancellations swirled, “I told myself I didn’t miss it, but I desperately did. I missed my people,” Spence said. “The feeling is mutual between the audience and the performers. You’re in the room with something being created that’ll never be quite the same way again.”

Spence has lived in Nashville for 11 years now, but she said she’ll always be grateful that she grew up and started her musical career in Charlottesville.

“It has so much to do with who I am now,” she said. “I played my songs out for the very first time at Gravity Lounge, which is now The Southern.

“I think the Charlottesville music scene is really special and gave me a safe space. I think young people know what they want, even when they don’t know what they want.”

This trip home gives Spence a chance to sing with two women who inspire her.

Carpenter, who has sold more than 16 million albums, recorded two albums in 2020 — “The Dirt and the Stars,” filled with deeply personal songs, and “One Night Lonely,” which she recorded live without an audience at Wolf Trap’s Filene Center — and for which she picked up a Grammy nomination for best folk album.

Harris, who has recorded more than 25 hours of her own, picked up a Grammy Lifetime Achievement award in 2018, a decade after she was welcomed into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

It’s part of a busy late-summer lineup for the downtown venue, which also will welcome LANY: Summer Forever Tour on Wednesday, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit on Sept. 4, Lee Brice’s Label Me Proud Tour on Sept. 8, My Morning Jacket on Sept. 19, Gary Clark Jr. on Sept. 28 and The Flaming Lips on Oct. 18. Learn more about all the shows at tingpavilion.com.