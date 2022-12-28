Hard work paying off: Fortune has favored 49 Winchester in 2022

49 Winchester’s latest album, “Fortune Favors the Bold,” has taken a quartet of Castlewood musicians to some unexpected and delightful places.

A performance “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” for instance, and another on “The “Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Ryman Auditorium, holy ground for Grand Ole Opry fans. And there’s nothing quite like having an official day proclaimed in your honor; the Russell County Board of Supervisors announced in September that April 9 is, henceforth, 49 Winchester Day.

For lead singer and guitarist Isaac Gibson, there isn’t a lot of time for resting on laurels these days, but it’s great to see how far hard work and dedication can take a few childhood friends. Seeing family members and friends thrilled by their accolades means a lot, but it’s important not to take their attention off the pursuit of meaningful music for too long.

“It’s cool, as a bunch of hillbilly kids from down here who never expected to see themselves on TV,” Gibson said. “When you do a TV spot, you get a lot of new listeners.”

After a busy 22-city summer tour with Whiskey Myers, performances at FloydFest, MerleFest, Red Wing Roots and Devils Backbone’s HOOPLA, it’s time to toast a year like no other and get ready for new adventures in 2023. The band will present a New Year’s Eve show at Charlottesville’s Jefferson Theater, with BLNDRS and PALMYRA on the bill.

“It’s paying off,” Gibson said. “2022 has been a big year for us.”

Gibson and bass player Chase Chafin have been friends as long as they can remember. Guitarist Bus Shelton and pedal steel star Noah Patrick also are longtime friends. Together, they decide to bring a rolled-sleeve work ethic to their music.

“We were childhood friends to begin with,” Gibson said. “It’s all guys who’ve been together a long time and are more family than friends.”

Nine years in, they’re committed to “keep doing the things that got us where we are,” he said.

“Fortune Favors the Bold” gives fans a glimpse of the band’s alt-country chops, authentic folk roots and bar-friendly driving rock edge.

“It’s different, and a little outside the box,” Gibson said of the band’s sound. “That’s the cool thing about 49 Winchester. If you love blues or country, or rock, or folk, there’s something you’ll love.”

The satisfaction of a 49 Winchester show comes as much from the visible teamwork as from the music. The musicians are proud to come from coal country, and the fact that coal under pressure yields diamonds is never far from their minds.

“I think what they’ll find is a band of dudes making something different that’s on the cusp of a lot of different things,” Gibson said. “You’ll see a band that’s really passionate about what they do. It’s dudes who are putting their hearts on their sleeves.”

Local favorite BLNDRS — “they’re really, really killer,” Gibson said — and PALMYRA also will be there.

Listeners who’ve enjoyed following 49 Winchester so far — and newcomers who’ll join the fold after the New Year’s Eve show at the Jefferson — can look forward to a new album in the new year. Coasting on the success of “Fortune Favors the Bold” just wouldn’t set well with the band’s hard-working philosophy — and besides, there always are new sounds that can meld seamlessly into the band’s music to challenge and intrigue listeners.

“We’ll be in the studio this spring, shooting for a summer release,” Gibson said. “We’ve got about an album’s worth of songs. New stuff is coming; new music is coming.”

Tickets are $25; they’re $22 in advance. Get tickets and details at jeffersontheater.com and (800) 594-8499.