Hard work, collaboration prepare David Duchovny to take chances

“That’s not something I’ve ever done. It’s very hard for me,” he explained. “I like to have collaborators on this. It’s very hard for me to try to adapt something that I’ve done from one medium to another. It’s almost like taking stitches out of a wound or trying to pull a scab off something that’s healed. I don’t have any attachment to it being my vision from start to finish. I’m not going to direct it. I don’t want to write it all. I want collaborators, because I feel like it makes it better.”

One of his easy smiles comes as he adds, “If I choose the right people.”

“I will act in it,” he said, laughing, when asked about it. “So I’ve chosen the wrong person right away!”

With a string of successful shows, movies (and the Judd Apatow “absurd comedy” “The Bubble” is on its way), books, and albums, it’s hard to see Duchovny as the wrong person for much of anything. Even so, he still sounds humble and enthusiastic about everything he has going on, and who knows what will come next.

“If I’m not acting and I have an idea that I can write, I’ll just do that, because that doesn’t always stay with you,” he said. “Acting comes when it comes, so I’ll jump on those [opportunities] when they happen. Music can happen at any time — not the recording and the touring — but the creating and the playing. It’s all kind of with me at all times. When I’m doing one thing, I might think about how I might start doing more of the other. I always like to have something to look forward to.”