Violinist Augustin Hadelich and pianist Orion Weiss will bring a program of music by Ludvig van Beethoven, Daniel Bernard Roumain, Amy Beach and Sergei Prokofiev to Cabell Hall Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10 to begin the 2023/2024 season of the Tuesday Evening Concert Series.

Karen Pellón, executive director of the series, said audience members were so thrilled by Hadelich's previous appearance that inviting him back was a given. "There are artists where people are barely breathing after a concert, saying, 'Bring them back,'" she said. "People were just levitating after his last concert."

The concert is underwritten by David Sansone in honor of Pellón, who is retiring June 30 after leading the series for 32 years.

Also coming up in the new season:

■ Oct. 31: Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Chamber Ensemble, a wind and strings octet, performing works by Henry Purcell, Carl Nielsen, Howard Ferguson and Beethoven. Principal underwriters are Frank & Mary S. Dodge and Virginia National Bank.

■ Nov. 28: Pianist Behzod Abduraimov performing works by Cesar Franck, Dilorom Saidaminova, Maurice Ravel, Florence Price and Prokofiev. Principal underwriter is Bob Bond in memory of Kathy Bond.

■ Feb. 20, 2024: Arod Quartet performing works by Franz Joseph Haydn, Claude Debussy and Beethoven. Principal underwriters are Robert & Janis Chevalier and Carolyn & David Beach.

■ March 12: Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra performing "Passions of the Soul," a program featuring music by Jean-Marie Leclair, Antonio Vivaldi, Pietro Locatelli, Michel Richard Lalande, Johann Christoph Pez, J.S. Bach and Georg Philipp Telemann. Principal underwriter is George Logan; underwriter is Mary Vee Connell.

■ March 26: Dover Quartet with pianist Haochen Zhang. Principal underwriter for the accompanying children's concert is the Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation; children's concert underwriter is The Levy Gift in honor of Robert Levy.

■ April 23: Pianist Paul Lewis will perform music by Franz Schubert. Principal underwriter is Anonymous; underwriters are David W. Garrison & Mary Jane King.

The Academy of St. Martin in the Fields has sent performers to the series in past seasons, but the wind and strings octet will visit for the first time, Pellón said.

Audience members have been requesting a return engagement by Tafelmusik, and Pellón said the program is promising. "'Passions of the Soul?' I think that will resonate with people," she said.

Abduraimov will return to Cabell Hall Auditorium with music by two women composers — Price, an American, and Saidaminova, an Uzbek composer known for her orchestral, chamber and piano works.

The Dover Quartet's performance is likely to be an emotional one for audience members who remember the ensemble's 2017 benefit concert for local residents injured in the violent aftermath of the Unite the Right rally. Pellón received a call from the quartet's manager about a week after the event saying that the quartet members "have been so affected by what people are going through in Charlottesville that they want to give a free performance to benefit the victims," she said.

"Everybody galvanized and came together" for a concert at Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center to benefit a fund for injured community members through the Charlottesville-Albemarle Community Foundation, Pellón said. For its March 26, 2024, appearance, the quartet will perform music by composers affected by the Holocaust.

"We couldn't wait to bring them back," Pellón said.

Audience members have two options for purchasing tickets to series events.

Series subscribers can get guaranteed tickets in advance at https://tecs.org/buy-subscriptions/. To buy individual tickets for available seats for specific concerts, which will be available two weeks before each event, go to https://tickets.artsboxoffice.virginia.edu/events#list.

Information about artists and programs can be found at tecs.org.