Guitarist Emily Wolfe finding her balance between structure and solos

Together, they’re free to serve the music.

“We all just want the same thing,” she said. “We’re really good friends, and the support we give each other is really rare — and I think we realize that. The love of music is what we all share.”

Wolfe’s love of rock dates back to her childhood Saturdays, when she’d join her father in the garage to wash his car while he played his treasured stack of CDs. The Who, Guess Who, James Taylor, Creedence Clearwater Revival and other artists offered musical education as well as entertainment while the chores got done.

“A lot of it was kind of buried in my subconscious, because my dad is obsessed with classic rock,” she said. “He still has that same stack in his garage.”

Making the switch to electric guitar freed her from a lifetime of politely providing background music to other people’s conversations.

“Acoustic guitar is inherently quieter, and I got tired of pouring my heart out and hearing people talking,” Wolfe said. Once she tried an electric guitar and realized it would allow her “to be as loud as possible and be all over the place, I was hooked.”