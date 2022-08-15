 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Greensky Bluegrass back in town with new music, appreciation

  • 0
Greensky Bluegrass

Greensky Bluegrass members Paul Hoffman, left, and Dave Bruzza collaborate during a performance. Fans heading to Charlottesville's Ting Pavilion will hear new music from "Stress Dreams," the band's eighth studio album.

 Dylan Langille

Fans who can't wait to see Greensky Bluegrass on stage Wednesday evening at Ting Pavilion will be pleased to know that the band looks forward to seeing them, too.

The band — featuring Anders Beck on dobro, Michael Arlen Bont on banjo, Dave Bruzza on guitar, Mike Devol on upright bass and Paul Hoffman on mandolin — is enjoying touring again after pandemic-related shutdowns of performance venues kept the musicians at a distance from their fans.

Gathering in person again to share the band's eighth studio album, "Stress Dreams," has been a joy, Bruzza said.

"It's great to see people buying tickets again," Bruzza said. "I think people love ['Stress Dreams']. They know the words of the songs."  

Keeping the music going during the pandemic pause gave Greensky Bluegrass a chance to shake things up a bit. While the musicians remained devoted to bluegrass and string-band traditions and open to rock, pop and other freshening influences, they made the most of having to take different paths to create their music.

People are also reading…

"Looking back on it now, I was kind of thankful for a break," Bruzza said. While band members sheltered in place in their different hometowns, they worked on individual compositions and updated each other with voice notes and emails. 

Devol was particularly productive, Bruzza said, writing what became the title track for the new album and other "incredible songs."

"Mike is an incredible musician," Bruzza said. "It was fun for me to hear what he would write and send to me." 

As for Bruzza's creative process, "I became more conscious of recording everything I did," he said. He learned how to record what he'd written in the moment, "instead of just writing something down and saying, 'I can do this later.'"

By July 2020, it was safe to head back to the studio together, and members were able to record a session in Guilford, Vermont, and two others in Asheville, North Carolina with producer and friend Dominic John Davis and engineer Glenn Brown.

"It felt great," Bruzza said of the July 2020 recording reunion time. "We've become a family over the past 22 years."

Having the luxury of time in the studio without rushing away for gigs or other responsibilities was a treat, Bruzza said. And picking right up with each other after months apart was a gift.

"It's nice to have that kind of chemistry," Bruzza said of the band, which formed in 2000 in Kalamazoo, Michigan. "It's a good unit. Three of us have been playing together for 22 years now. We listen to each other. We support each other."

Bruzza said the band has been looking forward to returning to Charlottesville.

"It has been a while since we've been to Charlottesville," he said. "We're excited. It's a great place."

The Wood Brothers also will be on Wednesday's bill at Ting Pavilion; listen for Colorado-bred brothers Chris Wood on upright bass and vocals and Oliver Wood on guitars and vocals sharing a trademark mix of folk, blues, gospel and jazz elements. Recent recordings have included "One Drop of Truth" in 2018 and "Kingdom in My Mind" in early 2020.

Bruzza said to keep an ear out for possible collaborations, which he called "a safe bet."

"I'm sure we'll be cross-pollinating," Bruzza said.

If You Go

Greensky Bluegrass 

with The Wood Brothers

7 p.m. Wednesday

Ting Pavilion

$47 general admission

tingpavilion.com

(877) 272-8849

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Best Bets for Saturday, Aug. 13

Live Music in the Orchard: Recharché Duo: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Jon Batiste leaves Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show'

Jon Batiste leaves Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show'

Jon Batiste, his career soaring after winning multiple Grammys, is leaving his perch as bandleader of “The Late Show” after a seven-year run backing up host Stephen Colbert. Louis Cato, who has served as interim bandleader this summer, will take over on a permanent basis when the show returns for its eighth season. He has been with the show since its launch. Colbert announced the exit Thursday during his show. The mutual respect Colbert and Batiste shared was obvious. The bandleader often cheered the comedian’s nightly monologue from the piano, appeared in segments and accompanied the musical guests. The multi-instrumentalist won five Grammys this year.

Best Bets for Sunday, Aug. 14

Live Music in the Orchard: Irish Music with Patrick & Aaron Olwell and friends: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no c…

Mary Gauthier uses songwriting to help people through trauma

Mary Gauthier uses songwriting to help people through trauma

Nashville-based musician Mary Gauthier has used songwriting to help her through the tough times in her life. Now she's using those skills to help others work through trauma. She's worked with groups of veterans and health care workers who've gone through the COVID-19 pandemic, helping them process difficult experiences by writing a song together. Gauthier says she can see the impact she's having in the faces of those she works with, and “who wouldn’t want to do that.” She writes for herself, too, and her latest album reflects the satisfaction of new love and the sadness in losing some people close to her.

Imagine Dragons hit the U.S. road, now mixing light and dark

Imagine Dragons hit the U.S. road, now mixing light and dark

Imagine Dragons are touring the U.S. this summer and fall, which means frontman Dan Reynolds has to go to a lot of dark places. The band is debuting songs from “Mercury,” a double album of brooding and moody meditations on death and human frailty. Reynolds must relive the pain at every show. Integrating the new songs into a seamless, fun night out for fans has also been a challenge, with the band needing to somehow fit hits like “Radioactive” and “Believer” with songs like “Wrecked,” which Reynolds wrote about losing his sister-in-law to cancer.

Cancellation of Atlanta festival sparks new fight over guns

Cancellation of Atlanta festival sparks new fight over guns

The cancellation of a major music festival in Atlanta has ignited a new fight over Georgia gun laws. Live Nation has refused to say why it abruptly called off September’s Music Midtown festival last week. But news outlets ascribed the decision to state gun laws that could have prevented organizers from enforcing a ban on firearms. Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and other Democrats have blasted Republican Gov. Brian Kemp for the cancellation, though the gun law cited in news reports preceded his administration. Kemp has accused Democrats of pushing critical narratives of Georgia’s firearms landscape to distract from inflation.

Olivia Newton-John, who played Sandy in 'Grease,' dies at 73

Olivia Newton-John, who played Sandy in 'Grease,' dies at 73

Olivia Newton-John, the Grammy-winning superstar who reigned on pop, country, adult contemporary and dance charts with such hits as “Physical” and “You’re the One That I Want” has died. She was 73. Newton-John, a longtime resident of Australia whose sales topped 100 million records, also won countless hearts as everyone’s favorite Sandy in the blockbuster film version of “Grease.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Ewan McGregor rules out Marvel move

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert