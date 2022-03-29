Graves' Mountain Music Festival unveils lineup for June 2-5 offerings

After a two-year hiatus during the pandemic, Graves' Mountain Music Festival: Roots & Branches will be back from June 2 to 5 at Graves' Mountain Farm & Lodges in Madison County.

There will be 31 bands on the Main River Stage, and a second Market Stage will offer an all-local bluegrass lineup. Headliners include MIPSO, which will perform two shows, plus Milk Carton Kids, The Fitzgeralds, Scythian, Singing Violins and Crawford & Power.

Also on the schedule are The Price Sisters, Junior Sisk, Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys, Hogslop String Band, Claire Lynch & Jim Hurst, Seldom Scene, Breaking Grass, Irene Kelley, Danny Paisley & Southern Grass Mile Twelve, Slocan Ramblers and other performers.

Other attractions for campers and single-day visitors include 77 mountain and mat adventures, including, and a Crafters' Alley of craft vendors on the 1,800-acre farm. There will be a children's tent and plenty of family-friendly activities, including yoga, horseback trail rides, bike treks, nature walks and fly fishing. Look for local foods, beers, wines and Graves' Mountain's own cider.

Music fans will have plenty of opportunities for jamming, so plan to bring your instruments. There also will be a variety of workshops covering everything from vocal and instrumental performance to songwriting the stories behind the songs.

Fans can choose from a variety of packages at tix.com that include two- and three-day passes, single-day passes and a variety of camping options. The comfort of glamping also is available this year.

All tickets and camping fees for the 2020 festival will be honored, and refunds are available.

Get all the details online at gravesmountainmusic.com.