Graves' Mountain Music Festival offers tunes, workshops and more

Eleven genres of music, morning and evening yoga, family activities and jamming by the campfire are in store for music lovers heading to the 28th annual Graves’ Mountain Music Festival, which will take place Thursday through Sunday at Graves’ Mountain Farm & Lodges in Madison County. Get ready for bluegrass, roots, Celtic, rock and more, plus a variety of “mountain and mat” adventures between sets.

Thursday’s lineup includes The Price Sisters at 5 p.m., Irene Kelley at 6:10 p.m., Mile Twelve at 7:20 p.m., Slocan Ramblers at 8:30 p.m. and Songs from the Road Band at 9:40 p.m. For night owls who can’t say goodnight to the music just yet, jamming by the campfire begins at 10 p.m. in the campground, so be sure to bring your guitars, banjos, fiddles or other acoustic instruments along.

On Friday, the schedule begins at noon with The Goodwin Brothers Band, stepping up to fill in for Danny Paisley and Southern Grass, which won’t be able to come. Next will be Linda Lay & Band at 1:10 p.m., Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys at 2:20 p.m. and Junior Sisk at 3:30 p.m. The Market Stage will showcase Virginia bluegrass talent, with Keplinger Family Band at 4 and 7 p.m., The Guard at 5 and 8 p.m. and Rose River Ramblers at 6 and 9 p.m.

The New River Stage will put Hogslop String Band in the spotlight at 4:40 p.m. followed by The FitzGeralds at 6 p.m., MIPSO at 7:35 p.m. and Scythian at 9:15 p.m. Jamming in the campground gets going again at 10 p.m.

Saturday’s fare starts with Cash Unchained at 10 a.m., Sideline at 11 a.m., Breaking Grass at 12:10 p.m., Seldom Scene at 1:20 p.m. and Claire Lynch & Jim Hurst at 2:30 p.m. The Market Stage performers will be Just Wingin’ It at 4 and 7 p.m., Smokin’ Trout at 5 and 8 p.m. and Blue Ridge Thunder at 6 and 9 p.m. The New River Stage will serve up Appalachian Road Show at 3:45 p.m., MIPSO again at 5:05 p.m., The Milk Carton Kids at 6:45 p.m., The FitzGeralds again at 8:20 p.m. and Crawford and Power at 10:05 p.m., Jamming starts at 10 p.m. around the campfire.

Sunday’s schedule includes a service of thanks and celebration with Pastor Bill at 10:30 a.m. in the Main Lodge’s front porch area, followed by a Rocking Chair Feedback session with Mark Newton, director of music and promotions, at 11 a.m. on the Main Lodge’s porch.

Rivanna Winds will perform Dixieland music at noon Sunday.

Activities for all ages range from biking, fly fishing and horseback riding to spending time on the farm with baby goats, piglets, calves and ponies. Many pastimes can suit folks of different ages and activity levels, including nature walks, hayrides, scavenger hunts and plenty of relaxing and invigorating yoga sessions. Check out the offerings ahead of time at gravesmountainmusic,com, as many offerings will require reserving your space in advance, and several have additional fees.

Three-day passes start at $140 for adults; they’re $30 for ages 13 to 17, and youngsters 12 and younger get in for free.

Single-day tickets are $40 for Thursday, $60 for Friday and $75 for Saturday. There also are a variety of camping and glamping options.

Spend a little time exploring the music and workshop schedules at gravesmountainmusic.com. Tickets can be ordered by phone at (540) 642-0247 or online at gravesmountainmusic.com.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.