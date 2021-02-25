Graves' Mountain Music Festival delays event until June 2022

This year’s Graves’ Mountain Music Festival has been rescheduled for June 2 to 5, 2022, festival organizers announced Thursday.

The 28th annual festival will present bluegrass and roots music on a new, larger stage with new lighting and sound at Graves’ Mountain Farm and Lodges, said Mark Newton, the festival’s artistic director. All but one of the musical guests have been confirmed so far for 2022.

Festival fans who already have purchased tickets, camping access or lodge rooms for last year’s postponed event or this year’s may request refunds or hang onto their reservations for next year.

The 2022 schedule is set to include not only musical performances, but also workshops, yoga, trail runs, mountain climbing, fishing lessons, road bike trips and children’s activities. according to a release Thursday.

The music will dive into the history and heritage of bluegrass, including country, singer-songwriter, contemporary American folk, old-time, Gaelic, contemporary Celtic rock and even step dancing.