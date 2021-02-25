Graves' Mountain Music Festival delays event until June 2022

This year’s Graves’ Mountain Music Festival has been rescheduled for June 2 to 5, 2022, festival organizers announced Thursday.
The 28th annual festival will present bluegrass and roots music on a new, larger stage with new lighting and sound at Graves’ Mountain Farm and Lodges, said Mark Newton, the festival’s artistic director. All but one of the musical guests have been confirmed so far for 2022.
Festival fans who already have purchased tickets, camping access or lodge rooms for last year’s postponed event or this year’s may request refunds or hang onto their reservations for next year.
The 2022 schedule is set to include not only musical performances, but also workshops, yoga, trail runs, mountain climbing, fishing lessons, road bike trips and children’s activities. according to a release Thursday.
The music will dive into the history and heritage of bluegrass, including country, singer-songwriter, contemporary American folk, old-time, Gaelic, contemporary Celtic rock and even step dancing.
Graves’ Mountain is planning some socially distanced outdoor music events to take place this year, including bluegrass picking weekends in the campground, Newton said. A series of regular Saturday afternoon concerts by local country and bluegrass bands that began last year is expected to resume in April, and hopes are high for a small festival gathering in August.
Learn more at gravesmountainmusic.com.
Jane Dunlap Sathe is the features editor for The Daily Progress. Contact her at (434) 978-7249 or jsathe@dailyprogress.com