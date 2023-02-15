Grammy Award nominee and Stellar Award winner Jonathan McReynolds will sing at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Paramount Theater in the University of Virginia Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion’s Black History Month Gospel Concert.

Also featured is a special performance by DOE. A pre-concert putting local talent in the spotlight will begin at 6 p.m., so plan to arrive early.

McReynolds’s most recent full-length album, “Make Room,” picked up eight Stellar Awards and two Grammy nominations. The singles “Not Lucky, I’m Loved” and the title track gave him his first two No. 1 Billboard songs.

McReynolds, 31, teamed up with India.Arie on his second album, “Life Music: Stage Two,” and Tweet performed on his EP, “Sessions.”

Inspirational singer and songwriter Dominique Jones, who performs as DOE, grew up in Shreveport, Louisiana, in a musical family; members of both sides of her family sang on the gospel circuit.

She grew up singing in a family ensemble, the Christian gospel septet Forever Jones, with her parents and four siblings. That group picked up Dove and Stellar award nominations, plus two Grammy nominations for best contemporary R&B gospel album and best gospel performance. Its albums included “Get Ready,” “Musical Revival” and “Prayer Tools, Vol. 1.”

Friday’s concert is presented in partnership with the UVa Office of African American Affairs, “Total Praise with Chucky Hayes” on 101.3 JAMZ, “In My Humble Opinion” on 101.3 JAMZ, Black Professional Network of Charlottesville and Strong Quality Music.

Tickets are free. Reserve them online at www.theparamount.net or get them at the box office in person between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays. For tickets or information, call (434) 979-1333.