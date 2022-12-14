'Ghosts of Christmas Eve' filled with Trans-Siberian Orchestra hits

Last year, Trans-Siberian Orchestra marked the 25th anniversary of its popular “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” with a joyful return to stages across the country after a COVID-19 pandemic hiatus. This year’s winter tour, which includes Thursday’s performance at Charlottesville’s John Paul Jones Arena, offers a sentimental look back at a television special and a chance to enjoy some time-honored holiday hits.

Jeff Plate, longtime drummer for Trans-Siberian Orchestra, said the progressive rock group looks forward to returning to its John Paul Jones Arena audience. “It’s a beautiful arena,” he said.

The 101-show tour of “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve — The Best of TSO & More” will wind up Dec. 30 with performances by one traveling group in Cleveland and another in San Antonio, Texas.

Plate and his colleagues are presenting a rock opera that starts with well-known selections from its perennially popular tours, including “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 1984,” “O Come All Ye Faithful,” “Good King Joy,” “Music Box Blues” and “Christmas Canon.” The second set shares “Wizards in Winter,” “A Mad Russian’s Christmas” and other crowd-pleasers.

The show pays homage to a televised Christmas music performance in which Trans-Siberian Orchestra was joined by actors Ossie Davis and Allie Sheridan and guest singers Michael Crawford and Jewel to tell the story of a young runaway who spends a memorable Christmas Eve in an abandoned theater.

“ ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve’ is based on a television show we recorded in 1999,” Plate said. “This has become a fan favorite. The setlist of this show was sort of a greatest-hits [collection]. It has become a band favorite, too.”

“It also allows us to explore some songs in the second half of this show,” Plate said, adding, “The back half of this show usually has some things they haven’t heard in a while. The band, too; it gives us a chance to recharge.”

Plate said the band strives to honor the vision and wishes of the band’s late founder, Paul O’Neill, who “insisted that every setlist be different from year to year.” Before the current tour began on Nov. 16, Plate, guitarist Al Pitrelli and their bandmates dove into dozens of songs so they’d be prepared to play whichever ones made the final cut.

“I’ve been here from the first note,” Plate said warmly. “I have a song list of about 35 songs I need to have prepared. ... There’s a lot of thought that goes into this that has to fit together.”

Musicians and longtime fans share a fondness for the band’s storytelling approach.

“People know what to expect — and expect to be surprised,” Plate said. “There’s not just a band up there playing these songs. There’s a beautiful story. People buy into the story.”

Plate said it was important to O’Neill to provide audience members with a story arc touching on “every emotion possible. He wanted them to escape from everything for two and a half hours.”

The songs themselves are as popular with the band members as with the listeners.

“I love playing ‘Christmas Dreams,’” Plate said, calling it “a good, straight-ahead fun rocker.” He also is fond of “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 1984,” which has been many fans’ first taste of Trans-Siberian Orchestra over the years.

“That song is the driving force behind Trans-Siberian Orchestra,” Plate said. “It gets the people on their feet.”

As much as they enjoy rocking out, the band members are ready to switch gears instantly when it’s time to slow things down for “Christmas Canon” and other quieter tunes.

“All of these songs are really special,” Plate said.

The performers spend the holiday season on the road to make the season brighter for fans, and their commitment requires sacrifices. The musicians will be celebrating with their own families just in time to greet the new year — and get some well-earned rest.

“It is a grind. We play eight shows in five days almost every week,” Plate said.

Another musical project is close to the heart of a hard-rock and heavy-metal drummer who also is known for his work with Savatage and Metal Church. Alta Reign, the band Plate calls “my bucket-list project,” has recorded some new music; fans of “Mother’s Day,” released in early 2021, can look for the band’s sophomore effort in a matter of months.

“We are hoping to release Album No. 2 sometime in the spring,” he said,